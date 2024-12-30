Canada Long-Distance Specialized Freight Trucking Industry Research Report 2023-2024 & 2028: Supply Chain, Products & Services, Demand Determinants, Major Markets, International Trade

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Long-Distance Specialized Freight Trucking in Canada - Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



Over the past five years, tank and refrigeration truckers in Canada have faced a downturn as they weren't able to immediately rebound from challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing protocols led to reduced operating capacities that cut industrial production and trade, which in turn cut the need for tank and refrigeration trucks to carry goods. While many industries began to recover as the pandemic subsided, skyrocketing oil prices and lingering supply chain issues prevented tank and refrigeration truckers from capturing slowly returning demand.

Industry-wide revenue has been falling at a CAGR of 1.3% over the past five years and is expected to total $15.2 billion in 2023, when revenue will dip by an estimated 1.0%. The Tank and Refrigeration Trucking industry in Canada provides long-distance trucking services for atypical cargo requiring specialized transportation. Companies in this industry transport bulk liquids, frozen goods, dry bulk materials, forest products, automobiles and other specialized freight between metropolitan areas. However, this industry does not include the transport of used goods.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

