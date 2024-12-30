Security Analytics Market Revenue & Shares Forecast to 2033 by Offering, Application, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Country, with Company Analysis

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security Analytics Market Revenue and Shares Forecast by Offering, Application, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Country, with Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Security Analytics Market is going to witness considerable growth. It will reach an approximate value of US$57.48 billion by 2033, rising from US$15.40 billion in 2024; a tremendous hike with a CAGR of 15.76% in the forecasted period between 2025-2033.

The growth in the market will be supported by surging demand for advanced security solutions in response to growing cyber threats that necessitate real-time detection and response.

The key players in the security analytics industry are Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Splunk Inc., and Logrhythm Inc.







Driving Forces of the Security Analytics Market

Increasing Cyber Threats



An increasing number of sophisticated cyber threats is an important driving force for the security analytics market. Cybercriminals continually attack organizations and exploit vulnerabilities, which results in data breaches, financial loss, and reputational damage. As cyber threats continue to evolve, they often reach a point where traditional measures have to catch up, thus demanding more advanced analytics solutions to quickly identify threats in real-time and respond accordingly. Security analytics are the applications and use of machine learning and artificial intelligence for large data sets in which anomalies can be established to allow organizations to proactively defend against attacks. This need for increased measures for cybersecurity encourages the demand for security analytics tools and services in various industries. As reported by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation Internet Crime Report 2023, the Internet Crime Complaint Center witnessed almost 21,489 complaints of Business Email Compromise (BEC), 2,825 of ransomware, 14,190 of government impersonation, 37,560 of tech and customer support impersonation, and more. Almost 2,412 complaints happened every day in 2023. Critical infrastructure management organizations whose attacks related to ransomware recorded 1,193 complaints in 2023.



Growing Regulatory Compliance Requirements



The only way organizations will become safe in the midst of changing global data protection regulations is when all implemented security measures are strong and use analytics. Regulations, such as GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA, require that organizations protect the sensitive information they hold in ways that ensure private data, hence the need for full-fledged monitoring and reporting solutions that govern these requirements. Security analytics tools help organizations monitor data access, usage, and the breach of security. Security analytics solutions enable businesses to meet their regulatory compliance needs while minimizing risk of violation and penalties through real-time insights and automated reporting capabilities. December 2023, The SEC mandates that publicly traded companies disclose significant cybersecurity events within four business days to increase transparency and accountability in cybersecurity practices.



Advancements in Technology



Advances in AI and Machine Learning are remodeling the face of security analytics. These innovations enable security analytics tools to process and analyze large amounts of data at unprecedented speeds, allowing for quick detection of threats and tightening response times. Cloud computing has transformed access to security analytics into a scalable and far more accessible thing for even the smallest and largest organizations irrespective of size. Essentially, no significant on-premises infrastructure is needed. As larger and larger numbers of organizations embrace digital transformation, the need for security solutions with more powerful capabilities, taking advantage of these technologies, correspondingly increases. This continuous evolution in the security analytics tool includes predictive analytics and automation, thus making it more effective in bringing growth to the market. July 2022: Crowdstrike has introduced a new service called Falcon OverWatch Cloud Threat Hunting. This helps the security teams to detect sophisticated and stealthy threats in the cloud settings.



France Security Analytics Market



Growth in the France security analytics market is primarily due to an increased threat of cyber-attacks and necessity for better data protection. As organizations of all industries face increased vulnerability to data breaches and cyberattacks, they have been compelled to spend money in advanced security analytics solutions to detect and eliminate threats before they hit the system. Government initiatives, policies, and regulations toward cybersecurity also facilitate an environment conductive to growth in the market. Increasingly accepted cloud and artificial intelligence technologies make the capabilities of security analytics solutions sharper and better. This April 2024, France assured to preserve space cyber stability and fight cybercrime.



India Security Analytics Market



The Security analytics Market in India has depicted a rapid growth that has been observed to be due to the increasing cases of cyber attacks along with the increasing need for data protection in industries. The ever-increasing activities of digital transformation lead businesses to ask for high-end security analytics solutions to safeguard the sensitive information and avoid penalties in case of any regulatory breach. Cybersecurity-promoted government policies allow the market growth, which in turn compels organizations to embrace proper security measures. Cloud computing and artificial intelligence-based technologies make the security analytics tools more efficient. Consequently, the Indian security analytics market has promising growth prospects for countering emerging cybersecurity challenges. In August 2024, Kyndryl announced that it had launched a Security Operations Center in Bengaluru, India.



Saudi Arabia Security Analytics Market



The emphasis of the region on cyber security is rising, hence growth in the Saudi Arabia security analytics market is seen due to the increasing cyber threats. Organizations need the best advanced security analytics solutions to protect sensitive data and infrastructure because the government is heavily investing in digital transformation and smart city projects. Apart from this, the regulatory requirements and compliance frameworks are compelling businesses to adopt strict cybersecurity measures. This increases the capabilities of security analytics tools due to the high adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. Therefore, the Saudi Arabia security analytics market should experience extensive growth in the coming years. In September 2024, Eagle Eye Networks announced that it had opened its new data center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



Global Security Analytics Company News

In August 2024, Fortinet, Inc. acquired Next DLP, an Insider Risk and Data Protection company, to strengthen its position in the enterprise data loss prevention (DLP) markets.

In January 2024, McAfee, LLC announced "Project Mockingbird," which features advanced AI detection capabilities to identify manipulated film audio and address concerns about deepfakes.

On May 30, 2024, Gurucul will showcase its AI-powered Unified Security Analytics platform at InfoSecurity Europe, Stand D171.

In August 2024, Anomali launched its award-winning product portfolio on Amazon Web Services in Frankfurt, Germany.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $57.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Security Analytics Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Offering

6.2 By Application

6.3 By Organization Size

6.4 By Industry Vertical

6.5 By Countries



7. Offering

7.1 Solutions

7.2 Services



8. Application

8.1 Web Security Analytics

8.2 Network Security Analytics

8.3 Endpoint Security Analytics

8.4 Application Security Analytics

8.5 Others



9. Organization Size

9.1 Large Enterprises

9.2 SMEs



10. Industry Vertical

10.1 BFSI

10.2 Telecom & IT

10.3 Retail

10.4 Healthcare

10.5 Government & Defense

10.6 Manufacturing

10.7 Others



11. Countries

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia-Pacific

11.4 Latin America

11.5 Middle East & Africa



12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Rivalry

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes



13. SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strength

13.2 Weakness

13.3 Opportunity

13.4 Threat



14. Key Players Analysis

14.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Key Persons

14.1.3 Recent Development & Strategies

14.1.4 Revenue Analysis

14.2 International Business Machines Corporation

14.3 Juniper Networks, Inc.

14.4 Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

14.5 Fortinet, Inc.

14.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

14.7 Splunk Inc.

14.8 Logrhythm Inc.

