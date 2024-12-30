Australia Iron Ore Mining Industry Research Report 2024 with Forecast to 2030 Featuring Rio Tinto, BHP, Fortescue, Mitsui & Co, and Mineral Resources Ltd

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Iron Ore Mining to 2030, (2024 Update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Australia Iron Ore Mining to 2030" provides a comprehensive coverage on the Australian iron ore mining industry. It provides historical and forecast data on iron ore production, reserves by country, and world iron ore prices.

In 2024, Australia's iron ore production is expected to reach 961.0 million tonnes (Mt), up by a marginal 0.9% over 2023. Flat output in 2024 will be primarily due to the ramp down at the BHP's Yandi mine, which is set to close before 2027. In 2023, the Yandi mine produced 25.5Mt of iron ore, representing 2.6% of Australia's total iron ore output. Additional pressure on iron ore output will come from Rio Tinto's Yandicoogina mine, where planned ore depletion in Q1 2024 is expected to reduce production.

The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the country's iron ore industry such as demand from end use sectors including steel, construction and automobile industries. It further profiles major iron ore producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects.



