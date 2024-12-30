India Iron Ore Mining Industry Report 2024 with Forecasts to 2030 Featuring NMDC, Tata Steel, Steel Authority of India, and Odisha Mining

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Iron Ore Mining to 2030 (2024 Update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "India Iron ore Mining to 2030" provides a comprehensive coverage on the India's iron ore mining industry. It provides historical and forecast data on iron ore production, reserves by country, and iron ore prices.

India's iron ore industry is experiencing significant growth, driven by increased demand from domestic steel manufacturers and a conducive policy environment. This upward trajectory is poised to continue, making India a key player in the global iron ore market. India's iron ore production, following a 7.1% growth in 2023, is projected to expand by 5% in 2024, reaching 290.5Mt. Key mines such as Guali, Nuagaon, Bailadila (Kirandul and Bacheli Complexes), and Kumaraswamy will be driving this growth.

The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the country's iron ore industry such as demand from end use sectors including steel and construction industries. It further profiles major iron ore producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

NMDC Ltd

Tata Steel Ltd

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL)

Odisha Mining Corp Ltd

