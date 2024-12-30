10 Consumer Megatrends in Canada Resulting from Shifts in Consumer Values and Behaviour: Businesses Harness Megatrends to Renovate, Innovate and Disrupt

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Megatrends in Canada" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Megatrends report highlights long-term trends resulting from shifts in consumer values and behaviour. It provides a summary of each of the 10 focus megatrends and insights as to how each trend has manifested in Canada.



The Megatrends in Canada report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Megatrends market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Scope

Businesses harness megatrends to renovate, innovate and disrupt

The drivers shaping consumer behaviour

Megatrends framework

Convenience will be the main driver of purchasing decisions in the next decade

Convenience

Green convenience store concept KaleMart24 targets health-conscious urbanites

Consumers use tech to speed up daily tasks

Canadians seek flexible employment

Shoppers want to be able to see what they are buying

Online shoppers enjoy the flexibility of e-commerce

Time-poor consumers seek convenient meal solutions

Digital living

TikTok rolls out Notes app to rival Instagram

Video gaming remains highly popular among Canada's young people

Internet users are eager to protect their personal data

Baby Boomers are the most averse to targeted advertising

Canadians still rely mainly on personal connections for advice

Many expect more face-to-face interactions in future

Diversity and inclusion

KitKat reintroduces its 30-piece Iftar Bar to celebrate Ramadan

Canadians are more willing to voice their opinions on social media

Millennials strive for a better world

Canadians embrace inclusivity and diversity

Canadians are more likely to boycott brands than consumers in other countries

Experience more

Outdoor brand Arc'teryx launches new "Alpha" experiential store concept

Canada's experience economy continues to thrive

Holidaymakers want to relax and feel safe

Younger consumer groups are most open to tailored and engaging experiences

Personalisation

Amazon launches beta version of its AI shopping assistant in Canada

Millennials are most willing to share their data to receive offers

Younger consumers have the biggest need for self-expression

Premiumisation

Healthypup expands its products to address various functional needs of dogs

Baby Boomers are looking for ways to simplify their lives

Millennials thoroughly research products to get the best value

Nutrition and taste are the most important food qualities for consumers

Pursuit of value

Metro provides tailored offers and discounts with its expanded Moi Rewards scheme

Baby Boomers are the thriftiest cohort

The cost-of-living crisis hits older generations hardest

Canadians are keen to support the circular economy

Gen Z are the most intent on saving money

Shopper reinvented

Canada's first TikTok SmallBiz Pop-Up enables entrepreneurs to connect with customers

Younger generations enjoy digital experiences

Consumers prefer in-store to online shopping

Canadians are starting to engage more with brands on social media

Young shoppers shift towards social platforms

Sustainable living

Canadian-founded clean and ethical brand Attitude expands skin care line with SPF

Global warming effects prompt consumers to adopt greener lifestyles

Canadians are keen recyclers

Cutting down on food waste is the most pressing environmental concern

Social media makes it easier for consumers to express their opinions

Recyclability is considered the most important sustainable packaging feature

Wellness

Grimm's Fine Foods continues to innovate in meat snacks

Meditation helps Canadians to cope with modern pressures

Health supplements are widely consumed for wellness

Consumers are highly aware of personal safety outside the home

Leverage the power of megatrends to shape your strategy today

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fb9tpf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.