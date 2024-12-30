10 Consumer Megatrends in Turkey Resulting from Shifts in Consumer Values and Behaviour as Businesses Harness Megatrends to Renovate, Innovate and Disrupt

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Megatrends in Turkey" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Megatrends report highlights long-term trends resulting from shifts in consumer values and behaviour. It provides a summary of each of the 10 focus megatrends and insights as to how each trend has manifested in Turkey.
The Megatrends in Turkey report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered:
- Scope
- Businesses harness megatrends to renovate, innovate and disrupt
- The drivers shaping consumer behaviour
- Megatrends framework
- Shift in consumer behaviour and technological adoption are transforming how Turks shop
- Convenience
- Hong-Kong's Lalamove enters Turkey's fast-growing on-demand delivery sector
- Busy shoppers seek time-saving products and services
- Employees desire more flexible working conditions
- In-store shoppers want to be able to see what they buy
- Tech-savvy consumers enjoy the convenience of e-commerce
- Younger consumers seek more convenient alternatives to home cooking
- Digital living
- Garanti BBVA's new digital payment platform, TAMi, expands access to e-commerce
- Turkish consumers rely heavily on home-delivered food
- Consumers are careful to protect their personal data
- Millennials are the keenest to share data in return for special offers
- Personal contacts are the most influential information sources
- Consumers expect more face-to-face interactions in future
- Diversity and inclusion
- Starbucks opens its first youths' Community Store in Turkey
- Gen X are the most likely to express their opinions online
- Younger consumers want to bring about positive change
- Most Turks feel confident about their identity
- Consumers are paying closer attention to brand values
- Experience more
- Immersive Hello Kitty Experience launched in Turkish mall
- Middle-class consumers drive growth in the experience economy
- Travellers prefer all-inclusive experiences
- Turkish consumers enjoy tailored experiences
- Personalisation
- Arcelik launches its smart Gourmet Chef Pro Multipurpose Cooker
- Millennials show greatest enthusiasm for tech-driven experiences
- Self-expression is important to millennials
- Premiumisation
- Homie launches premium lamb-based dog food on Kolay Mama
- Consumers seek an easier life
- Turks are spending more time researching products before buying
- Food buyers prioritise healthy options and strong brands
- Pursuit of value
- Turkish Airlines offers free stopover stay in Istanbul for travel enthusiasts on a budget
- Older consumers are the most frugal in their buying habits
- Cost-of-living crisis is felt across the age spectrum
- Turkish shoppers embrace the repurposing movement
- Consumers are eager to maximise value
- Shopper reinvented
- Watsons caters to the needs of modern shoppers with "offline plus online" (O+O) options
- Millennials demand transparency and customisation
- Shoppers enjoy a blend of offline and online options
- Growing social media usage impacts brand engagement
- Younger consumers shift from e- to s-commerce
- Sustainable living
- Scays Group's Wastea is a vegan leather made from upcycled tea waste
- Mindful consumption is on the rise
- Consumers support the circular economy
- Cutting down on plastics use is a key priority
- Political engagement is relatively high
- Eco-conscious consumers favour biodegradable packaging
- Wellness
- Icim x3 Probiyotik launches with three different probiotic types
- Herbal remedies are highly popular for combating stress
- Consumers link health and wellness to better nutrition
- Most consumers pay attention to personal safety
- Leverage the power of megatrends to shape your strategy today
