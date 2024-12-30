10 Consumer Megatrends in Italy Resulting from Shifts in Consumer Values and Behaviour

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Megatrends in Italy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Megatrends report highlights long-term trends resulting from shifts in consumer values and behaviour. It provides a summary of each of the 10 focus megatrends and insights as to how each trend has manifested in Italy.
The Megatrends in Italy report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered:
- Scope
- Businesses harness megatrends to renovate, innovate and disrupt
- The drivers shaping consumer behaviour
- Megatrends framework
- Digital Living will play a pivotal role in new product development in Italy
- Convenience
- Wayla launches Italy's first on-demand urban minibus service
- Italians seek ways to make life easier
- Consumers strive for a better work-life balance
- Older consumers want to see what they are buying
- Italians enjoy the convenience of online shopping
- Young people lack the time for cooking
- Digital living
- Virtual influencer Francesca Giubelli gains celebrity status on social media
- A third of Italians possess a virtual assistant device
- Consumers pay greater attention to data privacy
- Millennials are the most protective of their personal data
- Friends and family are the first port of call for recommendations
- Consumers expect a greater amount of online activity in future
- Diversity and inclusion
- Autogrill launches pizza designed by PizzAut staff to promote inclusion in the workplace
- Most Italians abstain from social activism
- Millennials are the most eager to instigate change
- Italians embrace diversity and inclusivity
- Consumers pay more attention to brand values
- Experience more
- Four Seasons attracts fashion lovers with personal stylist experience in Milan
- Italy's experience economy continues to thrive
- Italian tourists seek safe and relaxing destinations
- Consumers prefer real world over virtual experiences
- Personalisation
- ARD Discount launches new loyalty app to enable more personalised offers
- Italians are wary of giving away too much personal information
- Personal expression is important to Millennials
- Premiumisation
- Arcaplanet launches meal kits for dogs
- Most consumers want to streamline their lives
- Millennials feel the most financially secure
- Consumers want foods that are natural, healthy and local
- Pursuit of value
- Value-focused retailer Pepco launches its first city store in central Milan
- Older consumers are the most frugal
- Consumers continue to worry about the cost of living
- Italians show support for the circular economy
- Consumers will continue to seek ways to maximise value
- Shopper reinvented
- Iper , La grande celebrates 50th anniversary with metaverse experience
- Most consumers want personalised experiences
- In-store shopping is still preferred for physical items
- Social commerce continues to gain traction
- Young consumers use social media to engage with brands
- Sustainable living
- Everdrop offers innovative and eco-friendly alternatives for personal and home care
- Many consumers are eager to adopt greener lifestyles to help save the planet
- Older consumers are happy to "make do and mend"
- Italians are highly concerned with cutting down on food waste
- Consumers are scrutinising brand values more closely
- Biodegradability is considered the most important sustainable packaging feature
- Wellness
- Dreamfarm launches dairy-free ricotta based on almonds and cashews
- Herbal remedies are a popular way to unwind
- Italians take a growing interest in holistic health
- Consumers remain aware of health and safety when outside the home
- Leverage the power of megatrends to shape your strategy today
