South Africa Consumer Megatrends Report: 10 Long-term Trends Resulting from Shifts in Consumer Values and Behaviour

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Megatrends in South Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Megatrends report highlights long-term trends resulting from shifts in consumer values and behaviour. It provides a summary of each of the 10 focus megatrends and insights as to how each trend has manifested in South Africa.
The Megatrends in South Africa report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Megatrends market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered:
- Scope
- Businesses harness megatrends to renovate, innovate and disrupt
- The drivers shaping consumer behaviour
- Megatrends framework
- Consumers set to prioritise digital living and convenience as lifestyles continue to speed up
- Convenience
- Checkers innovates with Foodie! range of quick meal solutions
- Convenience is a priority for modern consumers
- South Africans look for ways to juggle work and home life
- Consumers like the immediacy of in-store shopping
- Online shoppers appreciate the flexibility of e-commerce
- Ordering food for delivery has gained pace
- Digital living
- Google launches its conversational AI assistant Gemini in South Africa
- Younger South Africans enjoy the convenience of smart home technology
- Consumers want to be in control of their data
- Millennials are willing to share their data in exchange for targeted offers
- Friends and family remain the first port of call for information
- Consumers expect more face-to-face interactions in future
- Diversity and inclusion
- Marvel's Heroes Unite campaign aims to empower young people with disabilities
- Millennials are the most politically active cohort
- Most South Africans are confident about their identity
- Consumers are paying closer attention to brand values
- Experience more
- Uber introduces limited-time fixed-rate safari experiences
- Middle-class consumers are eager for new experiences
- Relaxation is the primary travel motivation
- Shoppers look for in-store experiences
- Personalisation
- Samsung showcases its new Bespoke AI range of smart appliances
- Millennials show the greatest interest in tech-driven experiences
- Younger consumers are keen to express their personalities
- Premiumisation
- Woodlands taps into healthy indulgence with First Choice Double Cream Dairy Snacks
- Most consumers want a simpler life
- South Africans are generally confident about their investments
- Food buyers prioritise healthy options and strong brands
- Pursuit of value
- eBucks and Pick n Pay join forces to increase value for customers
- Older South Africans are the most frugal
- The cost-of-living crisis is felt across the age spectrum
- Consumers embrace the repurposing movement
- Shoppers are keen to maximise value
- Shopper reinvented
- Shein blends offline with online at its first pop-up store in South Africa
- Millennials demand transparency and personalisation
- Shoppers enjoy a range of buying options
- South Africans are keen to engage with brands via social media
- Young consumers shift towards social commerce
- Sustainable living
- Defy launches solar-powered off-grid fridge and freezer range
- South Africans are eager to change the world for the better
- Consumers join the recycling effort
- Reducing food waste is the major environmental priority
- Wellness
- Happy Culture continues to innovate within RTD kombucha
- Meditation is the most common way to beat stress
- Digital health solutions are on the rise
- Consumers remain alert to personal safety post-pandemic
- Leverage the power of megatrends to shape your strategy today
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uoj9cw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.