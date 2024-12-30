Aerostructure Materials (Composites, Alloys, Super Alloys) Market Analysis 2024-2030: Emerging Electric Aircraft Sector Opens New Opportunities, Eco-Friendly Aerostructure Materials Gain Traction

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerostructure Materials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Composites, Alloys & Super Alloys), By End-use (Commercial, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Business & General Aviation), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aerostructure materials market size was estimated at USD 82.63 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030

This growth is attributed to the increasing preference for sustainable and efficient aerostructure to decrease the overall weight of an aircraft and reduce fuel consumption. Additionally, the growing number of regulations and standards to reduce carbon emissions is further increasing aircraft manufacturers' inclination toward eco-friendly aerostructure materials, thereby, fueling the market growth.







The market is also witnessing increased demand for aircraft globally, which is driving product growth. Growing demand for aircraft is based on rising passenger traffic, increased per capita income of consumers, and increasing trend of cargo transport. Additionally, increased defense budgets and modernization programs boost the demand for advanced military aircraft. Furthermore, technological advancement in terms of material and manufacturing processes, such as the use of composites and 3D printing is resulting in cost reduction and enhanced performance. Thereby, proving new opportunities to the market.



Advanced materials and manufacturing techniques for aerostructure materials production can be expensive. Moreover, compliance with stringent aviation safety and environmental regulations can further increase costs and complexity for manufacturers. These factors can limit the adoption of this product among small-scale manufacturers.



However, the development and adoption of electric and hybrid-electric aircraft are expected to attract new opportunities for innovative Aerostructure Materials. Increasing demand for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for existing fleets can drive growth in the aftermarket segment. In addition to this, increasing focus on sustainability and green aviation can drive demand for eco-friendly materials and designs in the sector.

Companies Featured

AAR Corporation

AIRBUS

Spirit Aerosystems, Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Saab

SAFRAN

FACC AG

ST Engineering

Kaman Corporation

GKN AEROSPACE

