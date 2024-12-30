The 500 Largest Cellular IoT Projects Worldwide, 8th Edition: The 500 Largest Cellular IoT Deployments in the World Together Account for 632.2 Million Units

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "500 Largest Cellular IoT Projects Worldwide - 8th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The eighth edition of this unique database comprises the 500 largest cellular IoT deployments identified as part of the company's on-going world-class IoT market research activities. The extensive list includes various types of projects and product categories across all types of vertical markets including OEM automotive, aftermarket automotive, transport & logistics, utilities, infrastructure, buildings & security, retail, industrial, consumer electronics, healthcare and other. The database includes project size and geographical distribution by the end of 2023 as well as a 5-year forecast for each individual project.

The 500 largest cellular IoT deployments in the world together account for 632.2 million units

The projects included in the top-500 list together account for approximately 632.2 million active cellular IoT connections. This corresponds to as much as 19.3 percent of the total number of cellular IoT connections worldwide at the end of 2023. More than 100 deployments on the list have surpassed 1 million units, and the top-10 projects account for almost 210 million units. Transport & logistics is the largest vertical in terms of the number of projects on the top list, followed by utilities, retail, aftermarket automotive, OEM automotive, buildings & security and healthcare.

When comparing the number of active units represented by each vertical for the entries in the top-500 list, OEM automotive is instead the largest vertical, accounting for 229.8 million units, ahead of utilities at 139.1 million units and transport & logistics representing 104.8 million units.

The North American and European markets represent 154.2 million units and 153.2 million units respectively of the active M2M/IoT units across all verticals on the top list. The Rest of World market furthermore accounts for 274.7 million units. The 500 projects on the top list are in the coming five years forecasted to grow from an aggregate total of 632.2 million units to represent 1.04 billion units globally by 2028. This corresponds to an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7 percent.

Highlights from the database

Detailed data in Excel format on the 500 largest IoT deployments identified globally.

Practical information including the involved companies, HQ location and website for every deployment.

Categorisation of each project by the main IoT vertical.

Geographical breakdown detailing the number of active cellular IoT connections by region per project.

Forecasts on the future developments for each deployment until 2028.

Analyst commentary on the methodology and summary of key finding.

This database answers the following questions

Which are currently the largest IoT projects deployed on the global market?

What is the geographical breakdown of key IoT deployments by region?

Which projects are expected to experience the highest growth rates in the next five years?

How will the top-500 list develop in the future as the constituent deployments progress?

Which of the IoT verticals have the greatest numbers of large-scale deployments?

Key Topics Covered:

The 500 Largest Cellular IoT Projects Worldwide

Introduction

Methodology

Summary of the findings Analysis of the deployments by vertical market Analysis of the future vertical market developments Analysis by geographical market

Concluding remarks and future outlook

Appendix: Top-500 list in Excel

Company name

Project/product/deployment name and/or type

Vertical

HQ location

Website

Number of active M2M/IoT units per project

Geographical breakdown - North America, Europe, Rest of World

Forecast per deployment (2023–2028) including estimated CAGR

