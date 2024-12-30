N-Hexane Market Global Market Report, with Profiles of Key Market Players ExxonMobil, Shell, Indian Oil, Chevron, Bharat Petroleum, DHC Solvent Chemie, Sak Chaisidhi and Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co. 

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "N-Hexane Market Report Global Forecast By Application, Countries and Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global n-Hexane market is projected to surge from US$2.45 billion in 2024 to US$3.46 billion by 2033 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.91% from 2025 to 2033.

The rise in demand for pharmaceuticals, adhesives, and chemical extraction is the key driver for the n-hexane market growth. N-hexane is primarily used as a solvent, particularly in extracting edible oils, thereby adding up to its market growth. With growing industrial applications, further growth will be shown in the market in the forecast period.







Key Factors Driving the n-Hexane Market Growth

Growing Demand in the Edible Oil Extraction Industry



n-Hexane's ability to effectively extract oil from seeds and vegetables makes it a vital component in the edible oil industry. As global consumption of cooking oils, particularly soybean and sunflower, rises, the demand for n-Hexane follows suit. Its efficiency in separating oils from organic matter has made it indispensable in large-scale food processing industries worldwide. With increasing population and urbanization, emerging markets also contribute to this growth as they seek cost-effective solutions for oil extraction to meet growing consumer demands for edible oils.



Expanding Use in Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industry



Applications of n-Hexane in drug formulation and solvent manufacturing in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries play a very important role in the market. The fact that it is non-polar means it acts effectively for the solubilization of compounds otherwise hard to handle. This diversity, combined with increased pharmaceutical production around the world, has fueled demand. More importantly, n-Hexane is applied in a number of chemical extraction processes that are important to industry applications and continue to drive growth in the market as those industries expand and evolve.



Rising Demand in Adhesives, Inks, and Rubber Manufacturing



With solvent properties, n-Hexane is used extensively in the manufacture of adhesives, printing inks, and rubber. Such an application gives way to effective bonding and processing of materials. Increasing global industrialization and construction call for demand for such products. Additionally, the growing automobile industries provide for a higher demand on rubber and adhesives, which are produced using n-Hexane. Therefore, industrial growth would further augment steady market growth in the coming years.



United States n-Hexane Market



The n-Hexane market in the United States remains strong since it is broadly applied in all sectors involved in oil extraction, pharmaceuticals, and adhesives. Its demand is also significantly contributed by the strong agricultural sector of the country, particularly soybean and corn oil extraction. There is also the growing pharmaceutical industry that uses it as a solvent in drug production. Industrial applications such as rubber and adhesive manufacturing increase its market even more.

However, long-term growth in the market may be impacted by increasing regulatory scrutiny amid concerns for the environment and health. The United States Department of Agriculture forecasts that global production of vegetable oil would be 222.85 million metric tons between 2023 and 2024. Of the palm oil total, an estimated 90% is consumed as food, while the remaining 10% is for industrial purposes: cosmetics, fuel, and diesel. The soybean oil was primarily consumed, followed by 61.68 million tons in 2022 globally. Considering all these facts mentioned above, edible oil extraction application is most likely to lead the n-hexane market for the forecast period. The n-Hexane industry of Germany is gaining at a moderate growth rate primarily owing to the production of oil extraction, pharmaceutical industries, and various other industrial applications.



Germany n-Hexane Industry



Germany is the hub of Europe's industrial centers and has a high requirement for n-Hexane to provide various manufacturing industries that are adhesives, rubber, and chemical manufacturing. Pharmaceutical manufacturers also require n-Hexane as a solvent in drug formulation. Again, strict environmental compliances regarding VOCs within the European Union might later affect the industry in terms of having safer and more eco-friendly alternatives. The n-Hexane industry grows well in Indonesia mainly since it has been consuming quite large portions in the extraction process of vegetable oils, mainly for palm oil which is one of the leading sectors in the country.



Indonesia n-Hexane Industry



Indonesia, being one of the world's leading producers of palm oil, has consequently high demand for n-Hexane since there are highly efficient processes that use such solvents in extractions of oils. n-Hexane also finds uses in manufacturing adhesives and rubber industries in addition to chemical industries, hence catalyzing the growth in the development of the country's industrial sectors. According to estimates made by the US Department of Agriculture, total oil produced by Indonesia in the year 2023-2024 was around 53.32 million metric tons.



Global n-Hexane Company Analysis



The key players in n-hexane industry are ExxonMobil, Shell, Indian Oil Corporation, Chevron, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, DHC Solvent Chemie, Sak Chaisidhi Company and Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co.



Global n-Hexane Company News

May 2024: A joint venture between Chandra Asri Capital Pte. Ltd. and Glencore Asian Holdings Pte. Ltd., CAPGC Pte. Ltd., will purchase Singapore's Energy and Chemicals Park from Royal Dutch Shell PLC. Through the deal, CAPGC will acquire Shell's entire stake in Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Singapore.

May 2024: The Exxon Mobil Corporation said that the Pioneer Natural Resources Company transaction had been completed. With the largest, highest-return development potential in the Permian Basin, an unconventional business will be created by the merging of ExxonMobil and Pioneer.

May 2024: A framework agreement for strategic partnership was signed in Paris by Patrick Pouyanne, the CEO and chairman of TotalEnergies, and Ma Yongsheng, the chairman of Sinopec. The agreement states that the two parties would look for more opportunities for collaboration in a range of industries, such as the development of oil and gas, the LNG value chain, chemicals and refining, engineering and trading, new energy, and so forth.

