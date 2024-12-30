On 04 December 2024, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 2.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 June 2025.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 23 December 2024 to 27 December 2024:

Number

of shares Avg. purchase

price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 23 December 2024 140,000 151.02 21,142,800 24 December 2024 25 December 2024 26 December 2024 27 December 2024 140,000 152.37 21,331,800 Accumulated for the period 280,000 - 42,474,600 Accumulated under the programme 1,985,000 - 305,679,850



Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 3,107,443 treasury shares corresponding to 0.504% of the total share capital.

Attachment