Harfang Completes Flow-Through Financing

MONTREAL, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harfang Exploration Inc. (“Harfang” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: HAR) is pleased to announce the completion of a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) consisting of the issuance of 7,090,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.085 per share (the “Flow-Through Shares”), for gross proceeds of $602,650. The proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance the Company’s portfolio of gold and lithium exploration projects in Québec and Ontario.

Insiders of the Company purchased 200,000 Flow-Through Shares. The participation by the insiders constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying upon the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and (b), and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101 on the basis that neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction insofar as it involves interested parties (within the meaning of MI 61-101) in the financing exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization calculated in accordance with MI 61-101, and on the basis that no securities of the Company are listed or quoted on a stock exchange as specified in MI 61-101.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day. The Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Finder’s fees totalling $33,625 were paid to third parties dealing at arm’s length with the Company.

About Harfang Exploration Inc.

