VDIAGTOOL launches VDIAGTOOL VD70S, the First Under-$400 Diagnostic tool with WiFi & USB Connectivity

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As automotive technology continues to advance, so does the need for more efficient and versatile diagnostic tools. The launch of VDIAGTOOL VD70S is an example of how the industry is adapting, combining both Wi-Fi and USB connectivity in a single device. With a focus on practical functionality, this tool offers a range of features designed to address the everyday challenges faced by technicians. In this article, we explore the role of such innovations in improving diagnostic accuracy and efficiency in modern vehicle repairs.

VDIAGTOOL DNA: Self-Driven Innovation

What truly sets VDIAGTOOL apart is its proprietary approach to research and development (R&D). Unlike other brands that rely on third-party technologies, VDIAGTOOL is proud to have an in-house team of world-class engineers who meticulously design every detail of their tools. This commitment to autonomy not only drives faster innovation cycles but also ensures superior product quality and features that are tailored to meet real-world needs.

Global Vision, Local Expertise

With R&D centers strategically located across multiple continents, VDIAGTOOL draws on global expertise to create diagnostic solutions that cater to diverse vehicle ecosystems. From cutting-edge hardware to intuitive software, VDIAGTOOL consistently pushes the boundaries of what's possible in automotive diagnostics.

VDIAGTOOL VD70S: A Diagnostic Marvel

VDIAGTOOL offers a wide range of products across five key categories: Automotive Diagnostic Tools, Circuit Testers, Code Readers, Battery Service Tools, and Paint Depth Gauges. Our brand is dedicated to constant innovation and expansion into new diagnostic equipment sectors. This pursuit of excellence has culminated in the creation of our flagship tablet diagnostic tool, the VD70S—an embodiment of our commitment to advancing automotive diagnostic technology.

The VD70S isn’t just another diagnostic tool; it represents years of engineering expertise and industry insight. This compact yet powerful device delivers a comprehensive diagnostic experience, designed for modern vehicles and the professionals who service them.





What Makes the VD70S Stand Out?

Dual Connectivity for Real-World Repair Scenarios: Enjoy seamless Wi-Fi wireless connectivity for quick diagnostics and switch to a USB wired connection for stability in areas with weak signals—perfect for busy workshops or on-site repairs . This versatility is inspired by the challenges technicians face when working in garages, outdoors, or on remote jobs.

Enjoy seamless connectivity for quick diagnostics and switch to a for stability in areas with weak signals—perfect for . This versatility is inspired by the challenges technicians face when working in garages, outdoors, or on remote jobs. 36+ High-Demand Maintenance Functions: Perform critical reset services like DPF regeneration, ABS Bleeding, Throttle Adaptation , Power Balance, EGR Relearn and more with ease—saving valuable time on routine maintenance.

Perform critical reset services like , Power Balance, EGR Relearn and more with ease—saving valuable time on routine maintenance. Real-Time Insights with Live Data Analysis: Analyze up to 8 live data graphs simultaneously , allowing technicians to pinpoint issues faster and make accurate repairs.

Analyze up to , allowing technicians to pinpoint issues faster and make accurate repairs. Unmatched Vehicle Coverage: Supports 10,000+ models and continues to expand with regular software updates for newer systems and brands.

Supports and continues to expand with regular software updates for newer systems and brands. Future-Ready Technology: Equipped with CAN FD、PMI、VAG Guided Function and DoIP protocols, ensuring compatibility with next-gen vehicle architectures.



What Makes the VD70S Different?

Built for Professionals : Designed by technicians for technicians, every feature addresses the real-world challenges of automotive diagnostics. Its rugged construction ensures reliability in demanding workshop environments, while the sleek, compact design makes it perfect for mobile use.

: Designed by technicians for technicians, every feature addresses the real-world challenges of automotive diagnostics. Its rugged construction ensures reliability in demanding workshop environments, while the sleek, compact design makes it perfect for mobile use. User-First Experience : With an intuitive Android-based operating system and a user-friendly interface, even the most complex diagnostics are straightforward and easy to navigate that minimizes learning curves.

: With an intuitive Android-based operating system and a user-friendly interface, even the most complex diagnostics are straightforward and easy to navigate that minimizes learning curves. Dual Connection Flexibility: Many competing tools offer wireless-only connectivity, limiting flexibility during diagnostics. The VD70S provides both Wi-Fi and wired connections, ensuring reliable performance regardless of the environment.

Many competing tools offer wireless-only connectivity, limiting flexibility during diagnostics. The VD70S provides both Wi-Fi and wired connections, ensuring reliable performance regardless of the environment. Unbeatable Value: The VD70S combines premium features with an affordable price, delivering top-tier diagnostics without compromise.

VD70 Series: Built for Every Technician

While the VD70S stands out as the most advanced tool in the lineup, VDIAGTOOL offers solutions for every need:

VD70 Lite : An entry-level tool for quick diagnostics and basic reset functions—ideal for DIYers and beginners.

An entry-level tool for quick diagnostics and basic reset functions—ideal for DIYers and beginners. VD70 : The wired version of the VD70S, offering the same powerful diagnostics without Wi-Fi connectivity—perfect for technicians who prefer a more budget-friendly option without compromising performance.

The wired version of the VD70S, offering the same powerful diagnostics without Wi-Fi connectivity—perfect for technicians who prefer a more budget-friendly option without compromising performance. VD70S : The flagship automotive scan tool with Wi-Fi & USB dual connectivity, advanced functions, and unparalleled vehicle coverage for professional use.



By expanding the VD70 lineup, VDIAGTOOL ensures every technician—no matter their expertise—has access to reliable, professional-grade tools.

VDIAGTOOL: Crafting Tools with a Vision

VDIAGTOOL is not just a tool manufacturer—it’s a pioneer in automotive diagnostics, driven by innovation and a relentless commitment to excellence. Every product reflects the brand's mission: empowering technicians with precision, performance, and practicality. From advanced diagnostic platforms to maintenance tools, VDIAGTOOL is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

The VD70S is more than just a diagnostic scanner; it’s a testament to VDIAGTOOL’s dedication to reshaping the future of automotive diagnostics. With three years of free updates and robust hardware upgrades, the VD70S stands as the ultimate solution for workshops and garages alike.

As VDIAGTOOL continues to innovate, we remain steadfast in our mission: to simplify diagnostics while expanding capabilities. The VD70S is just the beginning. With a forward-thinking R&D team and a legacy of excellence, VDIAGTOOL is poised to redefine the future of automotive repair.

Choose VDIAGTOOL and discover diagnostic tools that aren’t just innovative but truly revolutionary. Each product is a testament to ingenuity and expertise.

Elevate your diagnostics. Embrace the future with VDIAGTOOL.

ABOUT VDIAGTOOL

Established in 2018 by a team of industry experts with over 20 years of experience in automotive repair and maintenance, VDIAGTOOL is dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of automotive diagnostic and maintenance tools, as well as testing equipment.

Make automotive diagnostics, maintenance and testing easier, affordable and more efficient.

