Europe Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Analysis and Forecast to 2033: Increasing Focus on Non-Invasive Pre-Implantation Genetic Testing (niPGT)

The European NIPT market was valued at $859.2 million in 2023 and is expected to reach $3.23 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 14.16% during the forecast period 2023-2033. The European NIPT market is primarily driven by the implementation of favorable guidelines, the inclusion of screening procedures in reimbursement policies, ongoing advancements in technology, expanding commercial opportunities across the region, and the growing preference for non-invasive testing methods.







The market for non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) in Europe has grown significantly in recent years due to the development of genomic technologies and the increased need for prenatal screening techniques that are safer and more accurate. The ground-breaking method known as NIPT looks for chromosomal abnormalities such Patau syndrome, Edwards syndrome, and Down syndrome by analyzing cell-free fetal DNA in the mother's bloodstream. It is a preferred choice for pregnant parents and medical professionals because of its non-invasive nature, which removes the hazards connected to conventional diagnostic techniques like amniocentesis.



Favorable regulatory frameworks, growing patient and healthcare professional knowledge, and the incorporation of NIPT into both public and private healthcare systems all contribute to the market's growth. Its popularity has been further accelerated by reimbursement regulations in a number of European nations, especially in areas with established prenatal care infrastructure.



The market's major players are concentrating on technology advancements to improve the NIPT services' affordability, accessibility, and accuracy. Furthermore, the necessity for trustworthy prenatal screening methods has increased due to the tendency of late pregnancies and the aging of mothers. Consequently, the NIPT market in Europe is expected to increase steadily, contributing to better maternal and fetal healthcare outcomes throughout the area and facilitating informed decision-making.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Application

Trisomy Detection

Microdeletion Detection

Sex Chromosome Aneuploidy Detection

Others

Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Segmentation by Platform

NGS

PCR

Others

Segmentation by Method

cfDNA

FCMB

Segmentation by Country

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Rest-of-Europe

Report Scope:

Workflow/Innovation Strategy: The Europe NIPT market (by application) has been segmented into detailed segments of the application of NIPT based on applications, including trisomy detection, microdeletion detection, sex chromosome aneuploidy detection, and others.

Constant advancement and innovation to enhance performance and efficiency can enabled prominent players to command premium prices while maintaining growth in revenue and volume. Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Europe NIPT market have been analyzed and profiled in the study, including manufacturers involved in new product launches, acquisitions, expansions, and strategic collaborations. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Europe NIPT market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Centogene

Yourgene Health

Eurofins Scientific

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 78 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $859.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $3230 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Increasing Strategic Partnerships and Alliances between Market Players

1.1.2 Expanding Applications in NIPT Products

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Reimbursement Scenario

1.6 Market Dynamics Overview

1.6.1 Market Drivers

1.6.1.1 High Incidence of Genetic Disorders

1.6.1.2 Rising Maternal Age

1.6.1.3 Increasing Number of Reimbursement Policies toward Genetic Coverage

1.6.1.4 Increased Emphasis on Early Detection and Prevention

1.6.2 Market Restraints

1.6.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines and Ethical Hurdles

1.6.2.2 Lack of Awareness Regarding NIPT

1.6.2.3 Limitations and Considerations in Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

1.6.3 Market Opportunities

1.6.3.1 Increasing Focus on Non-Invasive Pre-Implantation Genetic Testing (niPGT)



2 Regions

2.1 Drivers and Restraints

2.2 Regional Summary

2.3 Europe

2.3.1 Regional Overview

2.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.3.4 Application

2.3.5 Product

2.3.6 France

2.3.7 Germany

2.3.8 U.K.

2.3.9 Spain

2.3.10 Italy

2.3.11 Rest-of-Europe



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Centogene

Yourgene Health

Eurofins Scientific

