United States Syringes, Needles and Urinary Catheters Market Outlook to 2033: A Comprehensive Analysis of Current Trends and Future Projections

The comprehensive databook report covers key market data on the United States Syringes, Needles and Urinary Catheters market. The databook report provides value (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) within market segments of Syringes, Urinary Catheters and Needles.



The United States Syringes, Needles and Urinary Catheters Market report provides key information and data on:

Annualized market revenues (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) data for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2018 to 2033.

2023 company share and distribution share data for Syringes, Needles and Urinary Catheters Market.

Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the United States Syringes, Needles and Urinary Catheters Market. Based on the availability of data for the particular category and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is also available in the report.

Report Scope

United States Syringes, Needles and Urinary Catheters is segmented as follows:

Syringes

Urinary Catheters

Needles

The United States Syringes, Needles and Urinary Catheters Market report helps you to develop:

Business strategies by identifying the key market segments poised for strong growth in the future.

Market-entry and market expansion strategies.

Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market.

Develop investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

Understand the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.

Company Coverage:

Becton Dickinson and Co

Cardinal Health Inc

Stryker Corp

Medline Industries

Avanos Medical Inc

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction



3 Syringes, Needles and Urinary Catheters Market, United States

3.1 Syringes, Needles and Urinary Catheters Market, United States, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

3.1.1 Urinary Catheters Market, United States, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2 Syringes, Needles and Urinary Catheters Market, United States, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

3.2.1 Urinary Catheters Market, United States, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.3 Syringes, Needles and Urinary Catheters Market, United States, Average Price ($), 2018-2033

3.4 Syringes, Needles and Urinary Catheters Market, United States, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2023

3.5 Syringes, Needles and Urinary Catheters Market, United States, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2023



4 Overview of Key Companies in United States, Syringes, Needles and Urinary Catheters Market

4.1 Becton Dickinson and Co

4.2 Cardinal Health Inc

4.3 Stryker Corp

4.4 Medline Industries LP

4.5 Avanos Medical Inc



5 Syringes, Needles and Urinary Catheters Market Pipeline Products



6 Financial Deals Landscape

6.1 Asset Transactions

6.1.1 Sharps Technology to Acquire InjectEZ Specialty Syringe Manufacturing Assets from Nephron Pharma for USD35 Million

6.2 Debt Offerings

6.2.1 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Prices USD743.76 Million in Public Offering of 3.518% Notes Due 2032



7 Recent Developments

7.1 Corporate Communications

7.1.1 Oct 02, 2024: PharmaJet Names Wouter Latour as Chief Executive Officer

7.1.2 Feb 28, 2024: Bob Azelby to Join Cardinal Health Board of Directors

7.2 Financial Announcements

7.2.1 Nov 01, 2024: Cardinal Health Announces Q1 Fiscal Year 2025 Results

7.2.2 Oct 10, 2024: BD to Announce its Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

7.2.3 Oct 09, 2024: Zimmer Biomet Announces Webcast and Conference Call of Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

7.2.4 Oct 08, 2024: Merit Medical Systems to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results on October 30, 2024

7.2.5 Aug 14, 2024: Cardinal Health Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results and Raises Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance

7.2.6 Aug 07, 2024: Zimmer Biomet Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

7.2.7 Aug 01, 2024: Merit Medical Systems Announces Q2 2024 Results and Raises Full-Year Guidance

7.2.8 Aug 01, 2024: Axonics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

7.2.9 Jul 03, 2024: BD to Announce Financial Results for its Third Quarter of Fiscal 2024

7.2.10 Jun 18, 2024: Merit Medical Systems to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 1, 2024

7.3 Government and Public Interest

7.3.1 Dec 01, 2023: Retractable Technologies Not Impacted by FDA Safety Communication

7.3.2 Dec 01, 2023: Sol-Millennium Responds to FDA Safety Communication

7.4 Legal And Regulatory

7.4.1 Apr 24, 2024: WARNING LETTER : Cardinal Health 200 LLC

7.4.2 Mar 21, 2024: Sol-Millennium Responds to FDA's Warning Letter and Safety Communication



