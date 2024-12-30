Alpha Sigma Capital Research Unveils 2025 Crypto Market Predictions: AI Agents, Staking ETFs, and Decentralized Infrastructure Lead the Way

Tampa, Florida, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Sigma Capital Research released its 2024 Annual Report highlighting a transformative year for the cryptocurrency market, marked by unprecedented milestones and innovation. The report includes the results of their 2024 predictions and upcoming 2025 predictions.



Following are highlights of the 2025 Predictions.

Companies Utilizing Public Markets in 2025 and Beyond:

Public Markets as a Funding Avenue : Deregulation and rising institutional interest make public markets a critical funding source for crypto firms.

: Deregulation and rising institutional interest make public markets a critical funding source for crypto firms. Broader Crypto Ecosystem Exposure : Bitwise ETFs aim to include assets like Ethereum, Solana, and XRP, expanding investor options.

: Bitwise ETFs aim to include assets like Ethereum, Solana, and XRP, expanding investor options. Bitcoin as Treasury Currency : Diverging shareholder views, with Amazon approving and Microsoft rejecting Bitcoin integration.

: Diverging shareholder views, with Amazon approving and Microsoft rejecting Bitcoin integration. MicroStrategy Influence: Showcased public markets potential to bridge crypto demand and innovation.

Government & Civic-Based Blockchain Projects:

Momentum for Cross-Border Payments : Blockchain reshaping cross-border transactions and decentralized political fundraising.

: Blockchain reshaping cross-border transactions and decentralized political fundraising. Bitcoin in Government Treasuries: Countries exploring Bitcoin as a financial innovation and market volatility hedge.

Emerging Trends in 2025:

Futarchy Adoption : DAOs like Metadao embrace prediction markets and conditional outcomes for governance efficiency.

: DAOs like Metadao embrace prediction markets and conditional outcomes for governance efficiency. Agentic Economy : AI agents revolutionize crypto markets with autonomous DeFi interactions and gasless transactions.

: AI agents revolutionize crypto markets with autonomous DeFi interactions and gasless transactions. ICO Revival : Fairer token launch models drive renewed interest in ICOs, emphasizing community participation.

: Fairer token launch models drive renewed interest in ICOs, emphasizing community participation. DePIN Expansion : Real-world decentralized networks gain traction in wireless, compute, mapping, and energy sectors.

: Real-world decentralized networks gain traction in wireless, compute, mapping, and energy sectors. Ethereum Staking ETFs: Yield-generating ETFs attract institutional demand, reinforcing Ethereum dominance.

zkPoW Protocols:

Energy-Efficient Blockchain Security : zkPoW combines PoW security with zero-knowledge proofs for useful computation and scalability.

: zkPoW combines PoW security with zero-knowledge proofs for useful computation and scalability. Objective Security Metrics: Projects like Zorp and Nockchain redefine decentralized, scalable infrastructure.

About Alpha Transform Holdings

Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) is a leading digital asset investment firm, combining strategic advisory, research, and capital investment to drive innovation in Web3 and blockchain.



About Alpha Sigma Capital Research

Active Investing in the Blockchain Economy.™

Alpha Sigma Capital Research is provided by Alpha Sigma Capital Advisors, LLC, the Investment Manager for the Alpha Blockchain/Web3 Fund and Alpha Liquid Fund. Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) investment funds are focused on emerging blockchain companies that are successfully building their user-base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems, and moving blockchain technology towards mass-adoption. ASC is focused on companies leveraging blockchain technology to provide value-add in areas such as fintech, AI, supply chain, and healthcare. Apply to receive research at www.alphasigma.fund/research.

