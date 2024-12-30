ManTech Names Rick Vien Vice President of Proposal Operations

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a leading provider of AI and mission-focused technology solutions, has promoted Rick Vien to be Vice President of Proposal Operations.

“Rick takes on this role with extensive capture and proposal experience across the Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian sectors,” said Sarah Carter, Vice President of Growth at ManTech. “Rick’s broad mission knowledge, strategic depth and proven execution in winning proposals make him an ideal leader for this new role.”

"Rick excels at identifying key opportunities and delivering mission-focused proposals that drive client success and contract wins," said Joe Cubba, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer at ManTech. "With Rick at the helm, Proposal Operations will take our trusted long-term relationships with clients to the next level with world-leading AI, Cognitive Cyber, Intelligent Engineering and Digital Transformation solutions."

Vien most recently served as Executive Director, Capture, on ManTech’s Enterprise Pursuits team. Prior to joining ManTech, he spent more than 15 years at BAE Systems in key growth and delivery leadership roles – including Director of Proposals, IDIQ PMO Manager and Senior Director of Strategic Capture.

A U.S. Navy submarine veteran, Vien holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and an MBA from The Citadel.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies. In business for more than 55 years, we are a leading provider of AI solutions that power full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, high-end engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

