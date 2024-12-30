Mexico Power Market Outlook to 2035: Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Power Market Outlook to 2035, Update 2024 - Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report discusses the power market structure of Mexico and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2035. Detailed analysis of the country's power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided.

The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the country's power sector is also included in the report.



Report Scope

Snapshot of the country's power sector across parameters - macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential of the power sector.

Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2015 to 2023, and forecast for the next 12 years to 2035

Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology

Data on leading active and upcoming power plants

Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure, and electricity imports and exports

Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Mexico to fall short of its clean energy target.

1.2 Industrial sector dominates power consumption.



2 Introduction

2.1 Mexico Power Market

2.2 the analyst Report Guidance



3 Mexico Power Market, Snapshot

3.1 Country Summary

3.2 Macroeconomic Factors

3.3 Supply Security

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Challenges

3.6 Geopolitical Crisis



4 Mexico Power Market, Market Analysis

4.1 Market Structure

4.2 Key Market Players

4.3 Financial Deals

Deal Value and Volume, 2015-2023

Deals by Type, 2023

4.4 Mexico Power Market, Demand Structure

Power Consumption by Sector, 2023

5 Mexico Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Policy Snapshot

5.3 Renewable Energy Targets

5.4 Electricity Industry Law

5.5 Clean Energy Certificates

5.6 Development Program of the National Electrical System 2020-2034

5.7 Auction Mechanism

5.8 Net-Metering/Net Billing

5.9 21st Century Power Partnership (21CPP)

5.10 Accelerated Depreciation

5.11 Wheeling Service Agreement for Electricity from Renewable Energy Sources

5.12 Income Tax Exemption

5.13 Resolution on Interconnection of large hydro plants

5.14 Geothermal Energy Act

5.15 Law for the Promotion and Development of Bioenergy



6 Mexico Power Market, Capacity and Generation

6.1 Cumulative Capacity Share by Technology, 2023

6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.5 Nuclear Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.6 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035



7 Mexico Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

7.1 Transmission Network

7.2 Distribution Network

7.3 Electricity Import and Export

7.4 Grid Interconnection

7.5 Electricity Trading



8 Mexico Power Market, Major Generating Companies

Iberdrola SA

Petroleos Mexicanos

Naturgy Energy Group SA

Global Infrastructure Partners

