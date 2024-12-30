CNRC Outlines Key Highlights for 2024 and Updates Shareholders for 2025

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cunningham Natural Resources Corp (OTC:CNRC) updated shareholders with a summary of its recent business developments, significant achievements, as well as providing some insight for 2025 and beyond.

The company completed its name change to Cunningham Natural Resources Corp and a symbol change to CNRC;



The company completed an asset spinoff dividend to shareholders of Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc. ("WDHI") a majority owned subsidiary of CNRC and has filed for listing of the shares to be traded on the OTC Markets in the first quarter of 2025. The company is working with a potential market maker to file the required Form 211, under Rule 15c2-11 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, to commence trading.

CNRC portfolio company Cunningham Mining Ltd has announced that its Nugget Trap Gold Token (RWA Token) (NGTG + NGTG$$) is now listed on more than nine different exchanges, including a new listing on BitMart (www.bitmart.com). BitMart Exchange is a global digital assets trading platform with over 2.2 million users worldwide, daily trading volume of more than $4 Billion and is one of the top ten exchanges. Designed as a utility token, NGTG enables streamlined operations, loyalty rewards, and greater accessibility to digital mining tools for stakeholders. Built on blockchain technology, it serves as a bridge to digitize mining operations, improving transparency, efficiency, and collaboration across stakeholders.

Real-World Utility Tokens, such as the Nugget Trap Gold Token, enable innovative solutions for the mining industry by digitizing processes and creating efficiencies. Token holders who actively engage with the platform for six months will unlock special loyalty features, enhancing their experience within the mining industry's digital transformation.

CNRC owns 9% of Cunningham Mining Ltd and its ownership in the token is now valued, on a fully diluted basis, at approximately USD $1.00 per share of CNRC. This has provided CNRC shareholders with a significant increase in its asset base and a potential future liquidity event in 2025. GEM Digital recently signed a Subscription draw down for $336m USD for the Nugget Trap Gold Token (https://bit.ly/4hMVmBw).

The company also intends to file a restructuring to meet qualifications for a national exchange that is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025. All other requirements for uplisting will be submitted upon completion of regulatory review. The company looks forward to great success on a greater exchange where shareholder value can be maximized with potential dividends in place for 2025.

About Cunningham Mining Ltd:

Cunningham Mining (www.cunninghammining.com) has successfully completed the acquisition of the Placer Claims known as the "Nugget Trap Placer Mine" in the British Columbia Mineral Title registry, covering 573.7 acres, along with the accompanying permits and authorizations ("Property"). The Property is situated within the Skeena Mining Division of British Columbia, Canada, in the area known as BC's Golden Triangle. The company intends to digitize its claims through the issuance of Digital Asset Tokens.

About Cunningham Natural Resources Corp:

Cunningham Natural Resources Corp (www.cunninghamnaturalresources.com) will be focused on traditional oil and gas opportunities and energy transition materials including mining opportunities in copper, lithium, gold, as well as other precious and rare earth metals. The investment focus will be global with sustainability at the core of the strategy.

