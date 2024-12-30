SaverOne Granted Additional US Patent Strengthening its IP Portfolio Underlying its Transportation Safety Solution

This 12th patent granted out of a portfolio of 23 covers SaverOne’s innovative phone location identification technology to prevent distraction while driving

Petah Tikvah, Israel, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (Nasdaq: SVRE, TASE: SVRE), a technology company engaged in transportation safety solutions, is pleased to announce the award by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) of a new patent. The patent, bearing the number 12,174,309 and issued on December 24, 2024, is entitled System and Methods for classifying a type of interaction between a human user and a mobile communication device in a volume based on sensor fusion.

The newly patented technology enhances driver safety by determining the relative position of cellphones in a vehicle, using various sensor fusion technics. The patented technology utilizes methods such as angle of arrival, time of flight, and received intensity of radio frequency (RF) signals transmitted by the cellphone and received by SaverOne’s concealed in-vehicle phone location unit. By leveraging advanced techniques, SaverOne’s system accurately determines the cellphone’s location within the vehicle, ensuring that only the cellphone within the driver’s area is being blocked, preventing dangerous distractions to the driver of the vehicle.

Under U.S. law, the patent term is 20 years from the application’s effective filing date. This latest patent is a further demonstration of SaverOne's commitment to reducing accidents.

With this new patent, SaverOne's patent portfolio comprises 23 patents, of which 12 are already granted in various jurisdictions and a further 11additional patent applications are in process. These patents are strategically filed in key markets such as Europe, the US, China, Israel and the United Kingdom, reflecting the company's strategic vision for global expansion.

Ori Gilboa, CEO of SaverOne, stated, "The grant of this new patent again demonstrates the innovative nature of our technology. I continue to be impressed by the ingenuity and dedication of our R&D team. Our patent activity allows us to invest strongly in technology and bring it to market, while at the same time securing our competitive edge and intellectual property rights over the long-term."

About the SaverOne System

SaverOne's system is installed in vehicles to solve the problem of driver distraction, as a result of drivers using distracting applications on their mobile phones while driving in a way that endangers their safety and the safety of their passengers. This phenomenon is considered one of the leading causes of global road accidents. According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the annual cost of road accidents just in the United States stands at about $870 billion each year, excluding the costs of serious injury or death, with a quarter of those accidents estimated to be related to the use of the mobile phones while driving. SaverOne's technology specifically recognizes the driver area in the vehicle. It prevents the driver from accessing distracting applications such as messaging while allowing others (navigation as an example) without user intervention or consent, creating a safer driving environment.

SaverOne's primary target markets include commercial and private vehicle fleets interested in reducing potential damages and significant costs, vehicle manufacturers interested in integrating safety solutions into their vehicles, and insurance and leasing companies. SaverOne initially addresses car fleets with a focus on the Israeli, European, and US markets and other markets worldwide. SaverOne believes that an increased focus on monitoring and prevention of cellular distraction systems in vehicles, driven by upcoming expected EU regulation, will likely have a dramatic positive impact on the demand for its systems in the future.

The Company's strategy is to provide its technology to customers in the aftermarket and address OEM vehicle manufacturers to integrate the Company's protection technologies during the vehicle manufacturing process.

About SaverOne

SaverOne is a technology company that designs, develops, and commercializes OEM and aftermarket solutions and technologies to lower the risk of and prevent vehicle accidents.

SaverOne's initial product line is a suite of solutions that saves lives by preventing car accidents resulting from distraction from using mobile phones while driving. SaverOne is also developing a sensor system for early location and direction detection under all visibility conditions of vulnerable road users (VRU) through their cellphone footprint.

Learn more at https://saver.one/

Forward Looking Statements

International Investor Relations Contact:

Ehud Helft

+1 212 378 8040

saverone@ekgir.com

