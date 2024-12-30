The Greg Secker Foundation Celebrates Six Years of Transformation in the Greg Secker Foundation Village





LONDON, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A Model for Resilience and Sustainability Supporting Over 600 Typhoon Haiyan Survivors

The Greg Secker Foundation proudly marks the sixth anniversary of the Greg Secker Foundation Village, a groundbreaking community in Lemery, Iloilo, Philippines, created to rebuild lives after the devastation of Typhoon Haiyan. Since its inception, the village has transformed the lives of over 600 individuals by providing not just housing, but also education, sustainable livelihoods, and a renewed sense of hope.

Building a Vision of Hope and Resilience

Inaugurated in 2018, the Greg Secker Foundation Village was born out of a mission to offer a brighter future to families who lost everything in one of the most destructive typhoons in history. Six years later, the village stands as a testament to resilience, growth, and community empowerment.

Driving Sustainability and Empowerment

At the heart of the Foundation’s mission is the creation of a self-sustaining community. Key initiatives have been developed to ensure long-term economic and social stability, including:

Indoor Market : A vibrant marketplace where residents trade goods and services, fostering economic activity.

: A vibrant marketplace where residents trade goods and services, fostering economic activity. Bakery : A local enterprise that provides fresh goods while creating employment opportunities for residents.

: A local enterprise that provides fresh goods while creating employment opportunities for residents. Moringa Farm : A farm dedicated to cultivating the highly nutritious moringa plant, benefiting both local health and income through external sales.

: A farm dedicated to cultivating the highly nutritious moringa plant, benefiting both local health and income through external sales. School for Over 300 Children: Adjacent to the village, the school provides quality education and has recently received additional funding for expanded facilities, ensuring continued support for future generations.

A Lasting Impact

Today, the Greg Secker Foundation Village is home to over 600 individuals who have rebuilt their lives in a supportive, thriving community. The sustainability projects have created a ripple effect, improving livelihoods, access to education, and fostering a strong sense of unity and collaboration.

A Message from Greg Secker

“It’s truly inspiring to see how far the Greg Secker Foundation Village has come in just six years,” said Greg Secker, Founder of the Greg Secker Foundation. “What began as an urgent response to disaster has evolved into a self-sustaining, flourishing community. The strength and determination of the residents inspire us every day, and this anniversary highlights what can be achieved when we work together to rebuild lives.”

Looking to the Future

The Greg Secker Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering communities and driving meaningful change. Plans are underway to expand the village’s sustainability projects and enhance the school’s resources, ensuring the long-term success of the residents and their children.





Celebrate Six Years of Resilience

The six-year milestone of the Greg Secker Foundation Village is a celebration of its residents’ resilience and a call to action for others to support impactful initiatives that change lives.

For more information about the Greg Secker Foundation and its projects, users can visit www.GregSeckerFoundation.com.

About the Greg Secker Foundation

The Greg Secker Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating positive change through education, sustainable projects, and community rebuilding efforts. From establishing the Greg Secker Foundation Village to building schools and supporting leadership programs globally, the Foundation strives to empower individuals to live better, more fulfilling lives.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/TUybEGT1dCQ (embedded video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TUybEGT1dCQ&ab_channel=TheGregSeckerFoundation

