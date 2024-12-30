PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC. TO HOST SHAREHOLDERS UPDATE MEETING ON JANUARY 8, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV and PETVW), an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for animals, will host a live webcast Shareholders Update Meeting to provide an overview of the Company’s progress in the 2025 fiscal year and a look into the potential future of the Company. The Shareholders Update Meeting: 2025 Company Overview will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET).

Attendees of the Shareholders Update Meeting live webcast and conference call can register and access the webcast on PetVivo’s Investor Relations website at:

https://audience.mysequire.com/webinar-view?webinar_id=2853e33d-f256-456d-98fe-18eddd12c1b4

A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the webcast and conference call. Participants can also access the call using the dial-in details below.

Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Time: 3:30 p.m CT (4:30 pm ET)

Dial-in: +1 669 444 9171

Meeting ID: 86782346751

Passcode: 730061

About PetVivo Holdings

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV, PETVW) is a biomedical device company focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The company is pursuing a strategy of developing and commercializing human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in capital and time efficient ways. A key component of this strategy is an accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices that can enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated human pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has developed a robust pipeline of products for the medical treatment of animals and people, with a portfolio of 21 patents that protect the company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The company’s commercially launched flagship product, Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology, is a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injectable designed for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses.

For more information about PetVivo and its revolutionary Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, email info1@petvivo.com or visit petvivo.com or sprynghealth.com .

Disclosure Information

PetVivo uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

Forward-Looking commercial Statements

The foregoing information regarding PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company’s proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024 and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.