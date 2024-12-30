2024 Rising Stars Shine at iC³ Summit: Celebrating Progress and Setting the Stage for 2025

DALLAS, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Rising Stars of the life sciences and healthcare innovation sector took center stage at the iC³ Life Science Summit this year, marking another milestone in recognizing groundbreaking achievements and emerging leaders in the field. The Rising Star recognition program, a cornerstone of the iC³ Summit, continues to identify, honor, and elevate promising innovators who are driving meaningful progress in biotech, healthcare, and life sciences industries.

Celebrating the Impact of the 2024 Rising Stars

From next-generation medical devices to biotech breakthroughs, the 2024 Rising Stars have already made significant strides in transforming the healthcare and life sciences sectors through innovation:

Almaden Genomics is revolutionizing genomic analysis with accelerated platforms for data-driven insights.

CorInnova is advancing novel cardiac devices to improve treatment options for heart failure patients.

GenrAb leads in the development of next-gen antibody therapeutics, addressing critical medical challenges.

Island Pharmaceuticals pioneers antiviral drug development to combat infectious diseases worldwide.

Opsin Biotherapeutics innovates in vision restoration therapies, transforming treatment possibilities for eye disorders.

Panthera BioSolutions focuses on cutting-edge solutions to improve clinical research and outcomes.

SingleCell Biotechnology delivers precision tools for single-cell analysis, accelerating scientific discoveries.

Solenic Medical develops innovative medical solutions for non-invasive treatment of infections and diseases.

These remarkable companies exemplify the progress and promise of the Rising Star program—providing bold ideas, innovative solutions, and measurable impact across life sciences.

"The achievements and innovations of the Rising Stars continue to inspire and amaze me," said Logan Atkins, CPWA®, Financial Advisor with The Davis/Yost Group at Morgan Stanley. "Ultimately, this program is about raising the standard of care, and we are witnessing that progress in real time. These innovators have embraced a noble mission, and it is why our team is proud to support their journey."

Rising Stars Legacy: Recognizing Innovation Since Inception

Since its launch, the Rising Stars program has honored an inspiring roster of innovators whose contributions have significantly shaped the industry. Past recipients have gone on to secure major investments, advance groundbreaking therapies, and establish themselves as leaders in the global life sciences arena. Notable past honorees include:

2018 – Eosera : Revolutionized ear care with innovative over-the-counter solutions that improve patient outcomes.

: Revolutionized ear care with innovative over-the-counter solutions that improve patient outcomes. 2022 – Colossal Biosciences : Pioneered de-extinction technology, pushing the boundaries of conservation and genetic science.

: Pioneered de-extinction technology, pushing the boundaries of conservation and genetic science. 2023 – Osteal Therapeutics: Advanced treatment for orthopedic infections, reducing patient recovery times and improving care standards.



Together, these alumni form a thriving network of visionaries who continue to collaborate, innovate, and drive meaningful change.

“The Rising Stars program is a testament to the talent and determination in North Texas,” said Kathleen Otto, CEO of BioNTX. “As we reflect on the successes of past winners, it is clear that their groundbreaking contributions are paving the way for future innovators in 2025 and beyond.”

Looking Ahead: Nominate the 2025 Rising Stars

As we celebrate the success of the 2024 Rising Stars, we are excited to open nominations for the 2025 class. The Rising Stars program seeks to recognize next-generation leaders and organizations that are transforming life sciences through innovation, ingenuity, and impact.

Nominees can include:

Emerging entrepreneurs

Innovative startups and early-stage companies

Researchers and scientists leading groundbreaking advancements

Have no more than $100 million in funding or sales

The 2025 Rising Stars will be celebrated at next year’s iC³ Life Science Summit, gaining visibility, mentorship opportunities, and recognition as key drivers of innovation.

To submit a nomination, visit our Rising Star page.

About the iC³ Life Science Summit

The iC³ Life Science Summit is a premier event uniting leaders, innovators, and stakeholders across the life sciences and healthcare industries. It serves as a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and recognition—empowering the industry to address challenges, uncover opportunities, and drive transformation.

About BioNTX

BioNTX is the bioscience and healthcare innovation trade organization serving North Texas. The organization fosters innovation and community through collaborative networking events, educational programming, professional development, market visibility, a purchasing consortium, and by being the voice for the North Texas biosciences and healthcare innovation community.

About The Davis/Yost Group at Morgan Stanley

At The Davis/Yost Group, we are a highly experienced team of financial professionals with diverse backgrounds and a common focus: everything we do begins and ends with a commitment to helping you realize your dreams and ambitions.

