Voltalia awarded for a second project in Tunisia

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, secures a new 139-megawatt solar project in Menzel Habib.

After having been awarded for the Sagdoud project last May1, Voltalia has once again been selected by the Tunisian government for the Menzel Habib project. This new 139-megawatt solar project will be in the Gabès region in the south-east of the country.

The future power station will produce a quantity of energy equivalent to the annual consumption of more than 620,000 inhabitants. It will also prevent the emission of 360,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

Construction will begin at the end of 2025, with commissioning scheduled for 2027. The electricity will be sold under a 25-year electricity sales contract.

The Menzel Habib project will be located 125 kilometres from the Sagdoud project, enabling certain construction, transport and maintenance costs to be shared.

“We are delighted to have won this new project. I would like to congratulate the teams, who have once again demonstrated their commitment and creativity”, says Sébastien Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia.

Next on the agenda: Q4 2024 turnover, January 29, 2025 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.1 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.2 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.

A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.









With more than 2,000 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.









Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings. Voltalia

1 In the Gafsa region. Press release dated 8 May 2024







