Ivry-sur-Seine, France — December 30, 2024, 6 :30 CEST

VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TENDER AND EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ALL THE SHARES OF UNIEURO

PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF THE JOINT PROCEDURE

NOTICE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 36 OF THE REGULATION ADOPTED BY CONSOB BY RESOLUTION NO. 11971 OF MAY 14, 1999, AS SUBSEQUENTLY INTEGRATED AND AMENDED (THE “ISSUERS’ REGULATION”).

With reference to the joint procedure for the exercise of the right to squeeze-out pursuant to Article 111 of Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998, as subsequently amended (the “CFA”) and the fulfilment of the obligation to purchase under Article 108, Paragraph 1, of the CFA (the “Joint Procedure”) commenced by Fnac Darty SA (“Fnac Darty”) and RUBY Equity Investment S.a r.l. (“Ruby” and, together with Fnac Darty, the “Offerors”) on 19 December 2024 for the 687,663 outstanding ordinary shares of Unieuro S.p.A. (“Unieuro” or the “Issuer”), excluding the treasury shares held by Unieuro, not held by the Offerors and Fnac Darty V SAS (as Person Acting in Concert with the Offerors for the purpose of the Offer) following the completion of the Procedure to Comply with the Obligation to Purchase under Art. 108, Par. 2, of the CFA ( the “Further Remaining Shares”), the Offerors announce that the period, agreed with CONSOB and Borsa Italiana S.p.A., during which the holders of the Further Remaining Shares were able to exercise their right to choose the type of Consideration for the Joint Procedure pursuant to Article 108, Paragraph 5 and Article 111, Paragraph 2 of the CFA, namely between the Consideration for the Offer and the Full Cash Alternative Consideration, ended on the date hereof (the “Period of the Joint Procedure”).

All terms not defined in this press release shall have the same meaning given to them in the offer document, approved by Consob with resolution no. 23231 of 23 August 2024, and published on 24 August 2024 (the “Offer Document”) among others, on the website of Unieuro (www.unieurospa.com) and on the website of Fnac Darty (www.fnacdarty.com), as well as in the notice published on 12 December 2024 concerning the final results of the Procedure to Comply with the Obligation to Purchase under Art. 108, Par. 2, of the CFA and information on the terms and conditions of the Joint Procedure (the “Notice of 12 December 2024”).



Based on the preliminary results communicated by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., in its capacity as Intermediary Responsible for Coordinating the Collection of Tenders, in the context of the Joint Procedure, Requests for Sale Concerning the Joint Procedure were submitted for no. 139,558 Further Remaining Shares. Such Further Remaining Shares represent: (i) 0.67% of the share capital of the Issuer, and (ii) 20.29% of the Further Remaining Shares subject to the Joint Procedure.

In connection with the 139,558 Further Remaining Shares for which Requests for Sale Concerning the Joint Procedure were submitted in the context of the Joint Procedure:

(i) the Consideration for the Offer (namely, for each Unieuro Share, Euro 9.00, as Cash Portion, and no. 0.1 newly issued Fnac Darty shares, as Share Portion) will be paid to the holders of 124,481 Further Remaining Shares (representing 89.20% of the shares tendered during the Period of the Joint Procedure); and

(ii) the Full Cash Alternative Consideration (namely, 11.67208 Euro per each Unieuro Share) will be paid to the holders of 15,077 Further Remaining Shares (representing 10.80% of the shares tendered during the Period of the Joint Procedure).

Holders of the remaining no. 548,105 Further Remaining Shares Further Remaining Shares who did not submit a Request for Sale Concerning the Joint Procedure relating to such shares will receive solely the Consideration for the Offer.

The settlement of the Joint Procedure, consisting in the transfer to the Offerors of title to all of the Further Remaining Shares (including, for the sake of clarity, the shares for which no Request for Sale Concerning the Joint Procedure was submitted, and excluding the treasury shares held by Unieuro) and the payment to the shareholders of Unieuro of the Consideration for the Joint Procedure will occur on the fifth Trading Day following the end of the Period of the Joint Procedure, i.e. on 8 January 2025 (the “Payment Date of the Joint Procedure”). In the press release containing the final results of the Joint Procedure that will be published prior to the Payment Date of the Joint Procedure, the Offerors will include, among other things, information concerning the delivery of the Consideration for the Joint Procedure to the holders of Further Remaining Shares that did not submit a Request for Sale Concerning the Joint Procedure.

Finally, please note that by means of decision no. 9031 issued on 13 December 2024, Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ordered the delisting of the Issuer’s shares from the Euronext STAR Milan organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. as from 8 January 2025, after suspending the trading of Unieuro shares during the sessions of 6 and 7 January 2025.

About Fnac Darty

Operating in 13 countries, Fnac Darty is a European leader in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics and domestic appliances. The Group, which has almost 25,000 employees, has a multi-format network of more than 1,000 stores at the end of December 2023, and is ranked as a major e-commerce player in France (more than 27 million unique visitors per month on average) with its three merchant sites, fnac.com, darty.com and natureetdecouvertes.com. A leading omnichannel player, Fnac Darty’s revenue was around €8 billion in 2023, 22% of which was realized online. For more information: www.fnacdarty.com.

