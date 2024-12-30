DEADLINE ALERT for WOLF, XRX, ZETA, MTCH: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF)

Class Period: August 16, 2023 – November 6, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 17, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had overstated the demand for its key product and placed undue reliance on purported design wins; (2) the facility’s growth had begun to taper before even recognizing the $100 million revenue per quarter allegedly achievable with only 20% utilization of the fab, let alone the promised $2 billion revenue purportedly achievable by the facility; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

Class Period: January 25, 2024 – October 28, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 21, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that, after a large workforce reduction, the Company’s salesforce was reorganized with new territory assignments and account coverage; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s salesforce productivity was disrupted; (3) that, as a result, the Company had a lower rate of sell-through of older products; (4) that the difficulties in flushing out older product would delay the launch of key products; (5) that, as a result, Xerox was likely to experience lower sales and revenue; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA)

Class Period: February 27, 2024 – November 13, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 21, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Zeta used two-way contracts to artificially inflate financial results; (2) that Zeta engaged in round trip transactions to artificially inflate financial results; (3) that Zeta utilized predatory consent farms to collect user data; (4) that these consent farms have driven almost the entirety of Zeta’s growth; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH)

Class Period: May 2, 2023 – November 6, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 24, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Match Group materially understated the challenges affecting Tinder and, as a result, understated the risk that Tinder’s monthly active user count would not recover by the time the Company reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

