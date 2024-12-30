Exciting News, Dr. Mikaela Frazier has officially joined the team at Annapolis Smiles

Annapolis, Maryland, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annapolis Smiles, a leading provider of advanced dental care in Maryland, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to excellence in dentistry. The practice is delighted to welcome Dr. Mikaela Frazier, DMD, to its expert team, bringing an innovative approach and unparalleled dedication to patient care. Dr. Frazier’s arrival marks an exciting new chapter in Annapolis Smiles’ mission to deliver transformative dental experiences.

“Joining Annapolis Smiles is an incredible opportunity to work alongside a team that truly values patient care and embraces the latest advancements in dental technology,” said Dr. Mikaela Frazier. “I look forward to contributing my skills and building meaningful relationships with our patients, helping them achieve their healthiest, most confident smiles.”

Welcoming Dr. Mikaela Frazier to Annapolis Smiles

Annapolis Smiles is proud to welcome Dr. Mikaela Frazier, DMD, to the team. Dr. Frazier brings a fresh perspective, compassionate care, and a dedication to helping patients achieve their healthiest, most confident smiles. A graduate of the University of Louisville Dental School, Dr. Frazier completed advanced training at Christiana Care Hospital System and excels in dentistry patient care.

Dr. Frazier’s expertise includes certifications in Invisalign, implant placement (Hiossen), and laser dentistry (Academy of Laser Dentistry). She is an active member of the Academy of General Dentistry, the American Academy of Clear Aligners, and the Academy of Laser Dentistry. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Dr. Frazier is dedicated to building meaningful relationships with her patients, treating them like family while delivering the highest standard of care.

In her personal time, Dr. Frazier enjoys running, hiking, gardening, and spending time with her husband and two young children. Her passion for creating healthy, beautiful smiles aligns perfectly with the mission of Annapolis Smiles.

About Annapolis Smiles

Located in Arnold, Maryland, Annapolis Smiles is renowned for providing sophisticated dental care that prioritizes patient comfort, long-term functionality, and aesthetic excellence. Led by Dr. Scott Finlay and supported by a talented team of professionals like Dr. Frazier, the practice specializes in comprehensive cosmetic and restorative dentistry. Annapolis Smiles combines advanced technology with personalized care to create lasting results and five-star patient experiences.

Drs. Finlay and Frazier are available to provide expert dental care tailored to each patient’s unique needs. Whether you

are looking to transform your smile or simply receive exceptional dental care, Annapolis Smiles is here to help.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Annapolis Smiles at 443.276.4094 or visit the office at

1460 Ritchie Highway, Suite 203, Arnold, Maryland.

Attachment