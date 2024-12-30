Five Below, Inc. Announces Participation in the 2025 ICR Conference

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE), the trend-right, high-quality extreme-value retailer for teens and pre-teens, today announced that management is currently scheduled to host a fireside chat at the 2025 ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will be webcast live at http://investor.fivebelow.com/ . An archived replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

The company plans to release its holiday sales results on January 13, 2025, prior to the market open.

About Five Below:

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by teens and pre-teens. We believe life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5, and some extreme value items priced beyond $5 in our incredible Five Beyond Shop, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,750 stores in 44 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or find Five Below on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook @FiveBelow.

