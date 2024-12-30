Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $3.4 Million For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $3.4 million, or $73.42 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. This compares to consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $4.3 million, or $91.11 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Book value per weighted share at September 30, 2024 was $969.27, an increase from the book value per weighted share of $776.61 at September 30, 2023.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $5.7 million from $8.0 million a year ago to $13.7 million.

Quarter to Date fee income increased $0.8 million from $4.2 million to $5.0 million and gross written premiums increased $59.7 million, moving from $172.9 million to $232.6 million. Direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs, rate increases, and organic growth in existing programs. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium increased slightly from 57.3% to 57.4%.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, operating expenses decreased $0.3 million from $2.8 million to $2.5 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com

 
 
American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands)
    
    
 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
Assets   
    
Investments:   
Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value$146,468  $132,600 
Cash and cash equivalents 44,302   56,854 
Restricted cash 1,710   964 
Accrued investment income 1,069   972 
Premiums receivable 212,160   174,350 
Deferred insurance premiums 269,190   219,828 
Reinsurance balances receivable, net 378,075   348,930 
Deferred policy acquisition costs 10,505   9,152 
Intangible assets 4,800   4,800 
Goodwill 33,050   33,050 
Other assets 4,562   3,720 
Total Assets
$1,105,891  $985,220 
    
    
Liabilities and Equity   
    
Liabilities:   
Loss and loss expense reserve$370,086  $332,573 
Deferred commission income 7,567   6,878 
Unearned premiums 283,249   230,123 
Ceded premium payable 222,247   183,969 
Payable to general agents 268   10,885 
Funds withheld 128,210   136,471 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 25,139   25,725 
Notes payable 20,771   20,771 
Non-owned interest in VIE 300   300 
Interest payable 578   578 
Deferred tax liability 1,941   648 
Total Liabilities
 1,060,356   948,921 
    
Shareholders' Equity:   
Common shares 4,698   4,698 
Additional paid-in capital 189,179   189,179 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (2,505)  (3,454)
Retained deficit (145,837)  (154,124)
Total Shareholders' Equity
 45,535   36,299 
    
    
Total Liabilities and Equity
$1,105,891  $985,220 
    
    
See Notes to September 30, 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
    


American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
        
        
 Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
 2024
 2023
 2024
 2023
Revenues       
        
Net premiums earned$13,716  $7,987  $37,266  $20,104 
Fee income 5,023   4,191   16,093   11,847 
        
Net investment income 421   215   918   555 
Net realized gains on investments 42   2,425   47   2,862 
Other income 22   25   59   64 
        
        
Total revenues 19,224   14,843   54,383   35,432 
        
Expenses       
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 7,877   4,574   22,207   12,416 
Acquisition expenses 4,030   2,628   11,182   6,379 
Operating expenses 2,462   2,775   8,680   8,351 
Interest expense 578   586   1,734   1,653 
        
Total expenses 14,947   10,563   43,803   28,799 
        
        
Pre-tax net profit $ 4,277  $ 4,280  $ 10,580  $ 6,633 
Income tax (expense) (828)  -   (2,293)  - 
        
Net profit available to common shareholders 3,449   4,280   8,287   6,633 
        
        
Net profit per common share:       
Basic$73.42  $91.11  $176.39  $141.19 
Diluted 73.42   91.11   176.39   141.19 
        
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:       
Basic 46,979   46,979   46,979   46,979 
Diluted 46,979   46,979   46,979   46,979 
        
See Notes to September 30, 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
        