Oncology Pharmaceuticals Market Research 2024-2029, Profiles of Major Players - Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca

The global market for oncology pharmaceuticals was valued at $196.4 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% to reach $401.4 billion by the end of 2029.

This report seeks to deliver an in-depth analysis of the worldwide oncology pharmaceuticals (cancer medications) market. It includes a thorough overview of various types of oncology drugs, such as targeted therapy, immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and hormone therapy, and an examination of current and historical market revenues.

Several factors make the oncology pharmaceutical industry a prime candidate for growth. The oncology pharmaceuticals market is a dynamic and quickly changing sector within the global pharmaceuticals industry. The main priorities of this market are the development, manufacture, and marketing of medications used to treat cancer. It is anticipated to keep expanding due to continuous scientific and technological breakthroughs. Novel immunotherapies and CAR-T cell therapy are emerging treatments that can completely transform how cancer is treated. However, to ensure that new therapies help a wide range of patients, it will be imperative to address issues about drug affordability and accessibility.



The pharmaceutical industry's pipeline and portfolio in oncology is among the most diverse due to its strong emphasis on research. Over time, improved methods of screening, diagnosis, surgery, and radiation therapy, along with rapidly growing options for systemic treatment, have improved the prognosis for many cancers.



Global funding for cancer research has increased dramatically over the past 20 years, and the rate at which new drugs are being developed has not slowed. The FDA approved 161 new cancer therapeutics between 2017 and 2022 for various solid tumor malignancies and indications. The arsenal of cancer treatments is growing at a very rapid pace, which has led to a significant increase in treatment and regulatory complexity. Cancer treatment is now far more expensive for patients and healthcare systems due to the high cost of many new medications. These difficulties and expenses go beyond solid adult cancers to the pediatric and hematology/oncology fields.



Targeted therapy holds a significant market share regarding medication class, and new precision medicine techniques are emerging from an improved molecular understanding of cancer. As the incidence of breast cancer rises worldwide, pharmaceutical companies are focusing more and more on early diagnosis and treatment options.



The oncology pharmaceuticals market is further categorized by indication, including lung cancer, multiple myeloma, breast cancer, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, and other types of cancer. Additionally, the report presents the market revenue for each geographic region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).



In order to provide an in-depth understanding of the market, this report also includes profiles of market participants, the competitive landscape, key competitors, and respective market share/ranking. This report includes an oncology pharmaceuticals pipeline analysis, patent analysis, and a detailed discussion of key marketed products. This report outlines the driving and restraining factors of the oncology pharmaceuticals market.



By geography, the market in this report is segmented into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). For market estimates, data has been provided for 2023 as the base year, with forecasts for 2024 through 2029.



70 data tables and 50 additional tables

Analysis of the global market for oncology pharmaceuticals (cancer drugs)

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2022 to 2023, estimates for 2024, forecast for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2029

An assessment of the different oncology pharmaceutical types (targeted therapy, immunotherapy, chemotherapy and hormone therapy) and their current and historical market revenues

Estimate of the current market size and revenue prospects, along with a market share analysis by drug type, disease indication (application type), and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the macroeconomic factors that influence the industry

A Porter's Five Forces model, and global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

An analysis of the key products on the market and promising new pipeline molecules or drugs under development

A look at the recent patent grants

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, and the ESG practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Merck & Co. Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., and AstraZeneca.

Oncology Pharmaceutical Company Profiles

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Lilly

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $196.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $401.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Supply Chain Analysis

Research and Development

Manufacturing

Packaging

Wholesale Distributors and Repackagers

Pharmacies

Dispensed to Consumers

Addressing Challenges in the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain

Costs

Regulations

Safety and Security

Porter's Five Forces Analysis in the Oncology Market

Threat of New Entrants

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of Substitute Products or Services

Industry Rivalry

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Cancer Disease

Robust Approval of Oncology Drugs

Technological Advances in Cancer Treatments

Market Challenges

Loss of Exclusivity and Genericization

Lack of Oncology Professionals

Chapter 4 Emerging Trends and Pipeline Analysis

Emerging Technologies

Personalized Cancer Vaccines

CAR T-Cell Therapy

Tablet to Cut Breast Cancer Risk

Nanoparticles

Pressurized Intraperitoneal Aerosol Chemotherapy (PIPAC)

New Developments

Biosimilar Approvals

Pipeline Analysis

Clinical Trial Analysis

Patent Analysis

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Global Oncology Pharmaceuticals Market by Drug Type

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Chemotherapy

Hormone Therapy

Global Oncology Pharmaceuticals Market by Cancer Type

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Leukemia

Melanoma

Multiple Myeloma

Prostate Cancer

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Colorectal Cancer

Other Cancers

Geographic Breakdown

Global Oncology Pharmaceuticals Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Blockbuster Oncology Pharmaceutical Brands

Global Market Shares of Leading Companies

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Oncology Pharmaceuticals Market: ESG Perspective

Role of ESG in the Pharma Industry

Environmental

Social

Governance

ESG Risk Ratings

Conclusion

Chapter 8 Appendix

