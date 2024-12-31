Oncology Pharmaceuticals Market Research 2024-2029, Profiles of Major Players - Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Pharmaceuticals Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for oncology pharmaceuticals was valued at $196.4 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% to reach $401.4 billion by the end of 2029.
This report seeks to deliver an in-depth analysis of the worldwide oncology pharmaceuticals (cancer medications) market. It includes a thorough overview of various types of oncology drugs, such as targeted therapy, immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and hormone therapy, and an examination of current and historical market revenues.
Several factors make the oncology pharmaceutical industry a prime candidate for growth. The oncology pharmaceuticals market is a dynamic and quickly changing sector within the global pharmaceuticals industry. The main priorities of this market are the development, manufacture, and marketing of medications used to treat cancer. It is anticipated to keep expanding due to continuous scientific and technological breakthroughs. Novel immunotherapies and CAR-T cell therapy are emerging treatments that can completely transform how cancer is treated. However, to ensure that new therapies help a wide range of patients, it will be imperative to address issues about drug affordability and accessibility.
The pharmaceutical industry's pipeline and portfolio in oncology is among the most diverse due to its strong emphasis on research. Over time, improved methods of screening, diagnosis, surgery, and radiation therapy, along with rapidly growing options for systemic treatment, have improved the prognosis for many cancers.
Global funding for cancer research has increased dramatically over the past 20 years, and the rate at which new drugs are being developed has not slowed. The FDA approved 161 new cancer therapeutics between 2017 and 2022 for various solid tumor malignancies and indications. The arsenal of cancer treatments is growing at a very rapid pace, which has led to a significant increase in treatment and regulatory complexity. Cancer treatment is now far more expensive for patients and healthcare systems due to the high cost of many new medications. These difficulties and expenses go beyond solid adult cancers to the pediatric and hematology/oncology fields.
Targeted therapy holds a significant market share regarding medication class, and new precision medicine techniques are emerging from an improved molecular understanding of cancer. As the incidence of breast cancer rises worldwide, pharmaceutical companies are focusing more and more on early diagnosis and treatment options.
Report Scope
The oncology pharmaceuticals market is further categorized by indication, including lung cancer, multiple myeloma, breast cancer, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, and other types of cancer. Additionally, the report presents the market revenue for each geographic region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).
In order to provide an in-depth understanding of the market, this report also includes profiles of market participants, the competitive landscape, key competitors, and respective market share/ranking. This report includes an oncology pharmaceuticals pipeline analysis, patent analysis, and a detailed discussion of key marketed products. This report outlines the driving and restraining factors of the oncology pharmaceuticals market.
By geography, the market in this report is segmented into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). For market estimates, data has been provided for 2023 as the base year, with forecasts for 2024 through 2029.
The report includes:
- 70 data tables and 50 additional tables
- Analysis of the global market for oncology pharmaceuticals (cancer drugs)
- Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2022 to 2023, estimates for 2024, forecast for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- An assessment of the different oncology pharmaceutical types (targeted therapy, immunotherapy, chemotherapy and hormone therapy) and their current and historical market revenues
- Estimate of the current market size and revenue prospects, along with a market share analysis by drug type, disease indication (application type), and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the macroeconomic factors that influence the industry
- A Porter's Five Forces model, and global supply chain and PESTLE analyses
- An analysis of the key products on the market and promising new pipeline molecules or drugs under development
- A look at the recent patent grants
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, and the ESG practices of leading companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Merck & Co. Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., and AstraZeneca.
Oncology Pharmaceutical Company Profiles
- AbbVie Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- AstraZeneca
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Lilly
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|181
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$196.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$401.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Research and Development
- Manufacturing
- Packaging
- Wholesale Distributors and Repackagers
- Pharmacies
- Dispensed to Consumers
- Addressing Challenges in the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain
- Costs
- Regulations
- Safety and Security
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis in the Oncology Market
- Threat of New Entrants
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Threat of Substitute Products or Services
- Industry Rivalry
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Incidence of Cancer Disease
- Robust Approval of Oncology Drugs
- Technological Advances in Cancer Treatments
- Market Challenges
- Loss of Exclusivity and Genericization
- Lack of Oncology Professionals
Chapter 4 Emerging Trends and Pipeline Analysis
- Emerging Technologies
- Personalized Cancer Vaccines
- CAR T-Cell Therapy
- Tablet to Cut Breast Cancer Risk
- Nanoparticles
- Pressurized Intraperitoneal Aerosol Chemotherapy (PIPAC)
- New Developments
- Biosimilar Approvals
- Pipeline Analysis
- Clinical Trial Analysis
- Patent Analysis
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Global Oncology Pharmaceuticals Market by Drug Type
- Immunotherapy
- Targeted Therapy
- Chemotherapy
- Hormone Therapy
- Global Oncology Pharmaceuticals Market by Cancer Type
- Lung Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Leukemia
- Melanoma
- Multiple Myeloma
- Prostate Cancer
- Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- Colorectal Cancer
- Other Cancers
- Geographic Breakdown
- Global Oncology Pharmaceuticals Market by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview
- Blockbuster Oncology Pharmaceutical Brands
- Global Market Shares of Leading Companies
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Oncology Pharmaceuticals Market: ESG Perspective
- Role of ESG in the Pharma Industry
- Environmental
- Social
- Governance
- ESG Risk Ratings
- Conclusion
Chapter 8 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/71y4vn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment