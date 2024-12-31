Middle East Acrylic Impact Modifiers Industry Outlook Report 2023-2024 & 2030: Infrastructure Developments in Qatar and Bahrain Drive Market Growth

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Acrylic Impact Modifiers Market | Industry, Outlook, Companies, Forecast, Share, Value, Analysis, Trends, Revenue, Size & Growth | Market Forecast By Grades, By Application, By Countries, And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Middle East Acrylic Impact Modifiers market revenues and volume are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7% and 6.1% respectively during 2024-2030F.



Middle East's Acrylic Impact Modifiers Market is experiencing significant growth owing to increasing urbanization, which has led to a higher demand for housing, commercial spaces, and infrastructure facilities that require PVC products such as pipes and window profiles. In Saudi Arabia, the growing development of commercial spaces and the expanding residential sector are key drivers. Notably, the construction of residential complexes in cities like Riyadh, Jeddah, and the Dammam Metropolitan Area aims to achieve 70% home ownership by 2030, boosting the demand for acrylic impact modifiers.



Additionally, Dubai has seen a substantial increase in hotel establishments, with a 6.2% net increase in 2021, adding 47 new hotels, followed by a 6.5% increase in 2022, adding another 43 hotels. In 2024, an additional 3,272 hotel rooms are expected, with 2,289 more anticipated in 2025. by the end of 2030, 84 hospitality developments, either under construction or in planning, are set to be completed. This expansion in the hospitality sector would further drive the demand for acrylic impact modifiers in the region.



Middle East Acrylic Impact Modifiers Market Overview



Government initiatives such as Saudi Arabia Vision 2030, Qatar National Vision 2030, and Bahrain Vision 2030 are expected to boost infrastructural and industrial development in the region. Moreover, Continuous development of residential complexes in Saudi Arabia cities like Riyadh, Jeddah, and the Dammam Metropolitan Area, aligned with the nation's goal to achieve 70% home ownership by 2030, would serve as a key driver for the market growth of acrylic impact modifiers.



Middle East Acrylic Impact Modifiers Market Share



Additionally, Kuwait is focusing on infrastructure development to bridge gaps and meet the needs of future generations, as outlined in Kuwait Vision 2035. The nation plans to accommodate 2.5 million people by 2030 by implementing an ambitious initiative to establish large urban and suburban cities, each ranging from 30 to 140 square kilometers in size. These regional developments would significantly drive the market for pipes and fittings, window profiles, and other related products, positively impacting the growth of the acrylic impact modifiers market in the upcoming years.



Market Segmentation by Grades



LS-50 commands the largest revenue share among acrylic impact modifiers in the Middle East owing to its exceptional impact resistance and durability, making it a preferred choice for major construction ventures such as NEOM in Saudi Arabia, Saadiyat Grove in the UAE, and other construction projects. Furthermore, its versatility and ability to enhance the performance of PVC products further solidify its leading position in the market.



Market Segmentation by Application



Window profiles would have the highest growth rate in the market owing to their escalating demand fuelled by robust construction activities, urbanization trends, and stringent quality standards.



Market Segmentation by Countries



Saudi Arabia has the highest revenue and volume share in the Middle East acrylic impact modifiers industry, driven by its robust construction sector and extensive infrastructure projects such as NEOM and the Red Sea Project. Also, nation's construction market would experience a 4 percent annual average growth rate between 2024 and 2027. The country's focus on economic diversification and urban development, guided by initiatives like Vision 2030, boosts the demand for acrylic impact modifiers across various applications.



Industry Life Cycle

Market Drivers and Restraints

Key Performance Indicators

Market Opportunity Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking

Key Strategic Recommendations

