Emergence of Agentic AI: Revolutionizing Enterprise Automation Across Industries

Agentic AI redefines enterprise automation by integrating perception, reasoning, action, and learning to enable real-time adaptability and autonomous decision-making. The report explores the evolution and impact of Agentic AI across industries such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, and energy. It highlights transformative use cases, including workflow automation, predictive analytics, and personalized customer interactions, showcasing innovations from technology vendors such as Microsoft, Salesforce, and OpenAI and implementations from enterprises such as Adnoc, JPMorgan, and BT.
The report provides strategic insights into adopting Agentic AI, emphasizing modular integration, workforce upskilling, and ethical governance. It examines the challenges and opportunities in deploying these systems, from reducing operational costs to enabling faster product development. The report offers actionable guidance on leveraging Agentic AI that can equip enterprises to drive efficiency, scalability, and innovation in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.
Report Scope
- Innovation Insights: This report explores Agentic AI's operational framework, comparative advantages, industry-wide impact, and real-world applications while analyzing trends, opportunities, adoption strategies, and challenges.
Reasons to Buy
- No surprise that Agentic AI has evolved from traditional automation tools to becoming a pivotal driver of enterprise transformation. The term 'Agentic AI' has emerged as a key enabler, disrupting sectors from BFSI to healthcare and retail.
- The urgency to adopt these innovations varies across use cases and application areas. While applications like workflow automation, real-time decision-making, and predictive analytics are leading the charge, areas such as personalized customer engagement, operational optimization, and compliance management are quickly catching up. Businesses can draw valuable insights from success stories in these areas, adapting proven strategies to achieve transformative outcomes tailored to their unique needs.
- Against this backdrop, enterprises need to understand which Agentic AI innovations are relevant to their sector and how companies are leveraging them to address efficiency, cost, and scalability challenges. The Automation 2.0 report, published by the analyst, provides real-world examples of how leading companies and startups are advancing the adoption of cutting-edge Agentic AI solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
- Decoding Agentic AI
- Agentic AI Vs. Generative AI
- Business Impact
- Market Signals
- Real-world Innovations
- Emerging Concepts in Agentic AI
- Enterprise Value Proposition
- Outlook
Company Coverage:
- Abnormal Security
- Accel
- ADNOC
- AIQ
- Aera Technology
- Amelia
- Amazon
- Anthropic
- Arch-Function
- Artisan
- Backbase
- British Telecom
- Bud Financial
- Celonis
- Cisco
- Codium
- Cognigy
- Commerce.AI
- CrewAI
- Diliko
- DGTAL
- Emergence AI
- Endava
- Expion360
- Fine AI
- Functionalize
- G42
- GoodGist
- HubSpot Ventures
- IBM,Integrail,Kama.ai
- Katanemo
- LangChain
- Luminance
- March Capital
- Meta
- Microsoft
- Morpheus
- Moveworks
- NVIDIA
- OpenAI
- Origami Agents
- ReliaQuest
- Sana Labs
- SAP
- SentinelOne
- ServiceNow
- SK Telecom
- Snowflake
- Tracer
- UiPath
- Workato
- Workday
- Y Combinator
