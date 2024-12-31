CX Outsourcing Market Report 2023-2024 & 2028: Increasing Focus on Customer Centricity Fueling Growth as Demand for Globalization and Multilingual Support Soars

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CX Outsourcing Market: Analysis By Deployment Type (On Premise and Cloud), By Component (Services and Software), By Industry Vertical (Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities and Other), By Region, Size and Trends - Forecast up to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global CX outsourcing market was valued at US$106.72 billion in 2023, and is expected to be worth US$171.81 billion in 2028. The CX outsourcing market is determined to grow at a CAGR of 8.26% over the forecasted period of 2023-2028.

The competitive landscape of the CX outsourcing market has witnessed significant shifts in recent years. It is believed there would be significant changes in CX outsourcer operations in the coming years, with new economy, technology-based revenue streams appearing. The top CX management outsourcers would engage in heavy M&A spend in order to sustain growth and diversify, and it is expected that AI to provide attractive multiples for CX competitors in the mid-term.

Outsourcing within the customer experience (CX) management sector has grown at unprecedented rates in the past few years, and it is predicted that a strong growth environment would continue to benefit the market, due to the increasing complexity of implementing new technology. Evolving customer behavior, accelerated by the global pandemic, digital-first business models, and the influence of social media, has created a demand for a consistent, personalized, and omnichannel customer experience. The evolution of CX outsourcing is being significantly influenced by shifts in client demographics, particularly with the increasing presence of start-up and emerging brand companies deeply ingrained in the "new economy."



As digitalization continues to gain prominence, enterprises are actively seeking CX outsourcing solutions that encompass multi-channel customer support, adept social media management, and seamless chatbot integration. To meet these demands, CX outsourcing service providers are harnessing cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and automation, enabling them to deliver highly efficient and effective services to their clientele. This technological progression is poised to be a significant catalyst for the expansion of the CX outsourcing market in the forthcoming years.

The North American region has emerged as a dominant player in the CX outsourcing market. North America is a prominent region in the global CX outsourcing market. It is characterized by a highly developed business landscape, advanced technological infrastructure, and a mature outsourcing industry. North America is at the forefront of technological innovation, making it a hub for companies seeking cutting-edge CX solutions. The integration of AI, automation, and advanced analytics in customer service is a significant driver. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest rate during the forecasted period.



Asia Pacific offers cost-effective labor and operational expenses, making it an ideal destination for businesses seeking to reduce costs while maintaining service quality. The region boasts a vast pool of skilled and educated talent, particularly in countries like India, making it a hub for customer support outsourcing. Moreover, the growing middle-class population in Asia Pacific countries increases the demand for products and services, driving the need for CX outsourcing to manage customer interactions effectively. The region has witnessed an explosion in e-commerce and online retail, making efficient customer support essential for e-commerce companies.



The Latin America region would also continue to offer the best opportunity for growth in CX outsourcing, due to its labor arbitrage and outsourcing maturity. Outsourcing has traditionally favored local operators in the Latin America region, where competition is fragmented compared with the more developed economies of Europe and North America.



Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Deployment Type: The report identifies two segments on the basis of deployment type: On Premise and Cloud. The adoption of cloud-based consumer experience solutions is fueled by SMEs' growing use of cloud computing. Similar to this, the increasing use of cloud-based consumer experience solutions across a variety of industry verticals, including BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, and others, is anticipated to increase demand, and the segment is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR over the course of the forecast period.



By Component: The report identifies two segments on the basis of component: Services and Software. Services segment held the major share as the segment is crucial for organizations aiming to deliver exceptional service and maintain high levels of customer satisfaction. Key offerings include consulting services, where experts provide guidance in developing and implementing effective CX strategies tailored to an organization's specific needs.

Moreover, maintenance and support services are essential for ensuring the optimal performance of CX systems, including troubleshooting and regular updates. The increasing emphasis on customer-centric strategies and the growing demand for personalized experiences are expected to drive significant growth in this segment in the coming years.



By Industry Vertical: The report identifies six segments on the basis of industry vertical: Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities and Other. Retail segment held the highest share in the market in 2022. In an era of rapidly evolving customer behavior, driven by the rise of e-commerce accelerated by the global pandemic, retail companies are increasingly turning to outsourcing for customer support. This demand is fueled by the need to provide consistent, personalized, and omnichannel experiences to customers. With seasonal fluctuations and high expectations for personalized support, retail companies see outsourcing as a cost-effective means to manage customer inquiries effectively during peak shopping seasons.



Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:



The COVID-19 pandemic had a dual impact on the CX outsourcing market. Initially, it caused disruptions as many outsourcing centers closed or reduced operations due to lockdowns and safety concerns, affecting service quality for businesses. However, it also accelerated trends in CX outsourcing. The need for remote work pushed providers to adopt digital technologies, helping companies adapt to changing customer demands and reduce costs. Additionally, the pandemic highlighted the importance of CX, driving demand for specialized outsourcing services like digital support, chatbots, and AI-powered solutions.



In the post-COVID era, CX outsourcing is likely to remain a vital strategy for businesses looking to streamline costs, access specialized skills, and adapt to changing customer preferences. Companies now prioritize resilience in their outsourcing partnerships. They seek providers with robust business continuity plans to address potential disruptions, whether from pandemics or other unforeseen events, which would drive the market during the post COVID period.



Competitive Landscape:



The global CX outsourcing market is highly fragmented, with eight major players holding a share around 30% of the global market. Leading companies within the CX outsourcing market are actively engaging in partnerships and investments to leverage innovative technology for augmenting their customer experience offerings. To bolster their market standing, these industry giants are involved in a variety of activities such as acquisitions, strategic alliances, collaborations, and mergers.

These companies have a global presence and offer a wide range of services, from customer support to omnichannel solutions. In addition to global leaders, numerous regional and niche players operate in specific geographic markets. They often cater to local businesses and industries, leveraging their understanding of regional cultures and languages.

CX OutsourcingMarket Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increasing Focus on Customer Centricity

Cost Optimization

Globalization and Multilingual Support

Data Analytics and Insights

Compliance and Regulatory Expertise

Uninterrupted 24/7 Availability

Challenges

Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Navigating Dynamic Consumer Preferences and Complex Data Realities

Market Trends

AI-Powered Customer Support

Predictive Analytics for Customer Insights

Hyper-Personalization

Multichannel and Omnichannel Support

Integration of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

Rise of Gig-enabled Support Models

The key players in the global CX outsourcing market are:

Genpact

Teleperformance SE

Transcom Holding AB

Infosys Limited

TTEC Holdings, Inc.

Concentrix Corporation

Atento S.A.

Alorica Inc.

Foundever

VXI Global Solutions

Intouch CX

