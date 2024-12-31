Conventional and Alternative Pain Treatment Market Research 2024-2029: Expanding Usage of Wearable Devices, and Increasing Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Medical Devices Bodes Well

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conventional and Alternative Pain Treatment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Conventional and Alternative Pain Treatment Market was valued at USD 96.2 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 144.2 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 8.40%.

This report covers the conventional and alternative pain treatments used by patients with chronic or acute pain. It provides the current and future market potential of conventional and alternative pain treatments and includes a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. The report covers the drivers, restraints and opportunities in the market; surveys the prevalence of or incidence of chronic diseases; and highlights emerging technologies for alternative treatment procedures. It includes market projections for 2029 and provides the market shares of key players.





The devices segment, which held a 36.6% share of the overall market in 2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7%. The growth rate of this segment is attributed to factors such as the robust use of transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), spine stimulators and other electric impulse devices in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and most of the developed countries within the Asia-Pacific and Africa. The growth of the conventional and alternative pain treatment market can also be attributed to the growing number of physical procedures being performed in clinics and rehabs. The rise in demand for new drugs, cannabis drugs and other alternative devices is likely to drive the market.



In this analysis, the conventional and alternative pain treatment market is segmented based on pain management type into pharmaceuticals/drug therapy and devices. The pharmaceuticals/drug therapy segment is further segmented into non-narcotic analgesics, medical cannabis, narcotic analgesics, antimigraine agents, central nervous system (CNS) treatments, anesthetics, and other classes of pharmaceutical drug therapy.

The devices segment of the conventional and alternative pain treatment market is further segmented into spine stimulators, electrotherapy/muscle stimulation, and other devices. Based on application, the overall conventional and alternative pain treatment market is segmented into orthopedic and musculoskeletal pain, general and broad pain management, surgical pain management, migraine/headache pain, neuropathic pain, cancer pain, fibromyalgia pain, and other pain types.



The overall conventional and alternative pain treatment market has also been segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Each regional analysis covers the region's leading countries, namely, the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico and GCC countries. Market data is provided for 2023, which serves as the base year; estimates are given for 2024 and forecast values for 2029.



