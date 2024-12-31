Clearing, Settlement and Counterparty Risk Training Course: How the Margining System Allows for the Netting of Risk and the Effective Management of Collateral (ONLINE EVENT: March 17, 2025)

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clearing, Settlement and Counterparty Risk" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Course Leader for this training course has been working in the derivatives industry for 30 years and regularly teaches on behalf of the world's leading clearing houses and stock exchanges. These institutions are vital to managing counterparty risk.

In recent years a lot of attention has been focused on the subject of post trade environment - clearing and settlement.

This informative and easy to follow one day course, has been specially designed to explain how the clearing and settlement process works for derivatives and securities, demonstrating how banks and their clients manage their counterparty risk - which is particularly important in the post financial era. You will learn about the role of Central Counter Party (CCP) otherwise known as the Clearing House, and its role to mitigate counterparty risk, as well as relationships between end users, clearing members and the CCP. You will also learn how the risk is mitigated through the process of margining.

The course also shows in some detail, how the margining system allows for the netting of risk and the effective management of collateral.

What will you learn

By the end of this course you will be able to:

Understand the significance of counterparty risk, especially post financial crisis

Explain the role and function of the Central Clearing Counterparty (CCP)

Illustrate the relationship between clearing members and clients and show how different types of client accounts can be set up and managed

Demonstrate how CCPs and central security depositories (CSDs) interact

Show how CCPs are structured and explain their "lines of defence"

Describe how listed derivatives v OTC derivatives are collateralised and cleared

Show how the margining system works for futures and options and other derivatives like swaps compared with bonds and equities

Illustrate the benefit of portfolio based margining systems like SPAN and VaR margining methodology

Who Should Attend:

Clearing houses

Prime Brokers and Derivative Clearing Brokers

Clearing and Settlement

Custodians

Counterparty Risk Management

Back and Middle Office Operations

Fund Administrators

Compliance and Risk Management

Audit

IT

Key Topics Covered:

Counterparty risk in the post financial crisis environment

Central clearing counterparties (CCPs) and clearing members

Margining for futures (linear products) and options (non-linear), other derivatives and securities

Central security depositories (CSD)

