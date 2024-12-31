Europe Space-Qualified Propellant Tank Market Analysis and Forecast 2023-2033, with Focus on Airbus, Ariane Group and OHB

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Space-Qualified Propellant Tank Market: Focus on Platform, Propellant Tank, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2023, the Europe space-qualified propellant tank market was valued at $403.2 million and is expected to reach $501.8 million by the end of 2033, growing at a CAGR of 2.21% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Space-qualified propellant tanks, which are made to withstand the demanding requirements of space missions, are crucial parts of European aerospace engineering. The fuel required for spaceship propulsion is stored in these tanks, allowing for operations like deep space exploration, orbit modifications, and deorbiting. To guarantee dependability, safety, and effectiveness in the demanding environment of space, their design and production need for cutting-edge materials and technology.







Tanks that can endure high pressures, temperatures, and the corrosive character of different propellants have been developed as a result of recent developments in materials science. In an effort to lessen the environmental impact of space missions, leading manufacturers like Benchmark Space Systems and research institutes like the Lukasiewicz Institute of Aviation are spearheading innovation in propulsion systems employing green propellants like high-test peroxide (HTP).



The successful use of these tanks in European space missions underscores the importance of reliable propellant storage solutions as satellite technology and interplanetary exploration continue to expand. Design considerations, including material selection and structural integrity, are critical for mission success, balancing performance, cost, and manufacturability. As the European space industry focuses on sustainability and efficiency, space-qualified propellant tanks will remain essential in powering the next generation of spacecraft, supporting further exploration and utilization of outer space.



Market Introduction

The market for space-qualified propellant tanks in Europe is expanding rapidly due to the rising need for sophisticated propulsion systems for space missions. Designed to hold propellants required for spacecraft propulsion, including orbital corrections, deorbiting, and deep space exploration, these tanks are essential parts of aeronautical engineering. The increasing number of interplanetary missions, satellite launches, and technological developments in space exploration are driving the market.



For space-qualified propellant tanks to withstand the harsh conditions of space, such as high pressures, temperature swings, and exposure to corrosive propellants, they must fulfill strict performance, safety, and reliability requirements. Tanks that can survive these challenging conditions while preserving efficiency and lessening their environmental impact have been developed as a result of recent advancements in materials science. Manufacturers in Europe, including Benchmark Space Systems, and research institutions like the Lukasiewicz Institute of Aviation, are pioneering efforts to integrate green propellants and sustainable technologies into propulsion systems.



As space exploration continues to expand, the role of space-qualified propellant tanks becomes even more critical. These tanks are essential for ensuring the success of space missions, including satellite deployment, scientific research, and the push for interplanetary exploration. The increasing emphasis on sustainability, cost-effectiveness, and performance within the European space industry further accelerates the demand for innovative propellant storage solutions, positioning the market for continued growth.



Report Scope:

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of products available for deployment in Europe Region. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the Europe space-qualified propellant tank market based on platform (satellite and launch vehicle).

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Some prominent names established in this market are:

Airbus

Ariane Group

OHB

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 57 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $403.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $501.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.2% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Increasing Focus on Sustainability

1.1.2 On-Orbit Servicing and Refueling Technologies

1.2 Regulatory Landscape (by Country)

1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.3.1 The ASTRIS Mission

1.3.2 SpaceTank Project

1.4 Space-Qualified Propellant Tank Manufacturers and Standards

1.5 New Space Business Scenario: An Emerging Opportunity for the Space-Qualified Propellant Tank Market

1.6 Start-Ups and Investment Landscape

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

1.7.1 Market Drivers

1.7.1.1 Advancements in Materials and Manufacturing Processes

1.7.1.2 Increasing Deployment of Satellite Constellation

1.7.2 Market Restraints

1.7.2.1 Risk of Orbital Debris Colliding with Propellant Tanks

1.7.3 Market Opportunities

1.7.3.1 Modular and Reusable Propellant Tank Systems

1.7.3.2 Increasing Deep Space Mission

1.8 Supply Chain Overview



2 Regions

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Regional Overview

2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.2.4 Application (by Platform)

2.2.5 Product (by Propellant Tank)

2.2.6 France

2.2.7 Germany

2.2.8 U.K.

2.2.9 Russia

2.2.10 Rest-of-Europe



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Next Frontiers

3.2 Geographic Assessment

AIRBUS

ArianeGroup

OHB

