Revolutionizing Pharma: The Impact of Big Data and Technological Advances on the Pharma Industry

A dedicated report examining the pivotal healthcare, technological, macroeconomic, and regulatory trends shaping the big data in pharma landscape. This report also provides an in-depth analysis of how these trends are poised to either accelerate progress or create obstacles for the growth of the big data market.

Big data is generated extensively across pharma. The international pharmaceutical landscape generates vast amounts of data from a variety of sources, such as patient registries, clinical trials, wearable technologies, and more. Such datasets are extremely vast, complex, and unstructured, rendering traditional big data analytical methodologies inefficient for processing.

As a result, organizations within the pharmaceutical industry are innovating big data analytical technologies that can secure, store, process, analyze, aggregate, and integrate vast and complex datasets for the purpose of acquiring novel insights. Furthermore, these technologies can be implemented with machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), digital twins, and more.



This report consolidates the analyst's latest thinking and forecasts around how the healthcare, macroeconomic, technology, and regulatory trends will impact the big data in pharma space, as well as providing insights into the leading players and future disruptors across the value chain, and providing insights into key drugs and markets from the Pharma Intelligence Center.

Additionally, this report is designed to provide strategic planners, competitive intelligence professionals and key stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry a clear view of the opportunities and risks over the foreseeable future for big data.

