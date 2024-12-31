Data Center UPS Market Report 2024-2032 - Innovative R&D Initiatives by Key Players Catalyze Advanced UPS Developments

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center UPS Market Report by Component Type, Battery Technology, Capacity, Tier Type, Data Center Size, End Use Vertical, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center UPS market size reached US$ 6.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 11.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.02% during 2023-2032

The escalating demand for continuous power supply on the global level, rapid digitalization and the rising dependence on technology for conducting business operations, and considerable rise in cloud computing represent some of the key factors driving the market.







A data center UPS or uninterruptible power supply refers to a crucial element in data center infrastructure that is specifically designed to provide an alternate power supply to data center equipment in case of a power outage or disruption. These systems ensure seamless operation and protect the data center from suffering any loss or damage. Capacity is one of the key characteristics of data center UPS systems that is determined by kilovolt-amperes (kVA) or megavolt-amperes (MVA) rating, along with its runtime, which defines the duration of backup power provision. The primary function of data center UPS is to provide power backup to critical data center equipment, thereby eliminating data loss, equipment damage, and operational downtime.



These UPS systems are also responsible for regulating voltage and frequency to ensure the power supplied to equipment is steady and dependable. In addition to this, remote monitoring and management capabilities are also available in many product variants, which provide data center operators with a centralized means of monitoring and managing the UPS performance.

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report. Also, detailed profiles of all major companies have been provided.



Some of the companies covered include ABB Ltd., Cyber Power Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, General Electric Company, Kohler Uninterruptible Power (Ireland) Limited, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, RPS Spa (Riello Elettronica S.p.A.), Schneider Electric SE, Solaredge Technologies Inc., Toshiba Corporation and Vertiv Group Corporation, etc. Kindly note that this only represents a partial list of companies, and the complete list has been provided in the report.



Data Center UPS Market Trends:



The market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for continuous power supply on the global level. This can be attributed to the rapid digitalization and the rising dependence on technology for conducting business operations, resulting in a higher demand for 24/7 availability of the data centers. In line with this, a considerable rise in cloud computing is leading to the growing number of data centers, which, in turn, has augmented the demand for UPS systems. Moreover, the rising need for eco-friendly solutions for reducing power consumption and achieving energy efficiency is propelling the demand for UPS systems that use renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power.



The market is further fueled by the growing awareness regarding downtime costs and protection against power outages. Apart from this, the growing adoption of modular UPS systems that are easily expandable is also creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market. Additionally, the emerging trend of edge computing is propelling the demand for more compact UPS systems that can be deployed in remote locations, which, in turn, is providing an impetus to the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid urbanization, inflating disposable income levels, rising penetration of the internet, emergence of 5G, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How big is the global data center UPS market?

What is the expected growth rate of the global data center UPS market during 2024-2032?

What are the key factors driving the global data center UPS market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global data center UPS market?

What is the breakup of the global data center UPS market based on the data center size?

What is the breakup of the global data center UPS market based on the end use vertical?

What are the key regions in the global data center UPS market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global data center UPS market?

ABB Ltd.

Cyber Power Systems Inc.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

General Electric Company

Kohler Uninterruptible Power (Ireland) Limited

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

RPS Spa (Riello Elettronica S.p.A.)

Schneider Electric SE

Solaredge Technologies Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Vertiv Group Corporation

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Data Center UPS Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component Type

6.1 Solution

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Key Segments

6.1.2.1 Standby UPS

6.1.2.2 Line Interactive UPS

6.1.2.3 Double Conversion Online UPS

6.1.2.4 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Key Segments

6.2.2.1 Managed

6.2.2.2 Professional

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Battery Technology

7.1 Lithium-Ion

7.2 Flywheel

7.3 VRLA



8 Market Breakup by Capacity

8.1 Less than or Equal to 500 kVA

8.2 500 kVA-1000 kVA

8.3 More than 1000 kVA



9 Market Breakup by Tier Type

9.1 TIER I and II

9.2 TIER III

9.3 TIER IV



10 Market Breakup by Data Center Size

10.1 Small Data Centers

10.2 Medium Data Centers

10.3 Large Data Centers



11 Market Breakup by End Use Vertical

11.1 Banking and Financial Services

11.2 Manufacturing

11.3 Information Technology

11.4 Energy

11.5 Healthcare

11.6 Government

11.7 Entertainment and Media



12 Market Breakup by Region



13 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strengths

13.3 Weaknesses

13.4 Opportunities

13.5 Threats



14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

15.4 Degree of Competition

15.5 Threat of New Entrants

15.6 Threat of Substitutes



16 Price Analysis



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

17.3.1 Company Overview

17.3.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.3 Financials

17.3.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8qher2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment