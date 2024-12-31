Upcycled Food Industry Report, Featuring Profiles of Diana's Bananas, Matriark Foods, OISIX RA Daichi, Renewal Mill, SuperFrau, The Spare Food Co, The Spend Goods Co, Upcycled Foods Inc and More

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Upcycled Food Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Upcycled Food Market was valued at USD 54.3 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 74.8 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 5.60%.



This report delves into the global upcycled food markets, using 2023 as a benchmark year and offering projections for the forecast period from 2024 through 2029, with estimations of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs). The market size has been estimated from the supply side. The report covers various aspects, including technological advances, economic factors and business considerations.



It also provides insights into the upcycled food market. It outlines market forces impacting the industry, diverse ingredient types and end uses. It delves into the key players whose core business is upcycled food manufacturing within the global market for upcycled food. It elucidates the factors driving market growth and examines regional dynamics influencing the upcycled food market.





The Report Includes

An overview of the current and future potential for upcycled food

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by source, ingredient type, end-use application, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations and the impact of various macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as a global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activities, and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of leading companies including: Diana's Bananas Matriark Foods OISIX RA Daichi Renewal Mill Rubies in the Rubble SuperFrau The Spare Food Co. The Spend Goods Co. Toast TREASURE8 (NUTRI8) Upcycled Foods Inc



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 97 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $54.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $74.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Overview

Understanding Food Recycling and Food Upcycling

PESTEL Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Buyers: High Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Low to Moderate Potential of New Entrants: Moderately high Threat of Substitutes: Moderate Competition in the Industry: High



Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Food Waste Reduction Capitalizing on the Growing Consumer Awareness of Sustainable Practices Leveraging Regulatory Support and Incentives to Foster Growth and Innovation Unlocking Economic Benefits and Competitive Advantages through Upcycled Food Production

Market Challenges Market Competition from Traditional and Alternative Foods Innovation Limitations and Research and Development Costs Supply Chain Complexities Consumer Perception and Awareness

Market Opportunities Emerging Consumer Trends in Sustainable Eating Habits Innovations in Food Technology Supporting Upcycling Successful Case Studies of Brands Utilizing Upcycled Ingredients Potential Partnerships with Larger Food Corporations



Regulatory Landscape

Australia

Brazil

Canada

China

France

Germany

India

Japan

Mexico

New Zealand

Singapore

South Africa

South Korea

U.K.

U.S.

Emerging Technologies

Fundamental Technologies in the Upcycled Food Industry Food Processing Technologies Enzyme-Assisted Extraction Microbial Fermentation Membrane Filtration Ultrasonic Processing Three-Dimensional Printing Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics Internet of Things

Innovative Technologies in the Upcycled Food Industry Upcycling Brewer's Spent Grain Mycelium Fermentation Cold Plasma Technology Food Waste Dehydration Cellular Agriculture High-Pressure Processing Advanced Milling Flash Freezing Technology Anaerobic Digestion Pulse Electric Fields Enzymatic Hydrolysis Artificial Intelligence-Powered Sorting Precision Fermentation Circular Packaging Upcycling Coffee Waste



Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Material Sourcing

Transportation and Storage

Processing and Manufacturing

Distribution and Retail

Value Chain Components

Consumer Trends and Preferences

Regulatory Environment and Policies

Interdependencies in the Supply Chain and Value Creation

Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Source Industrial and Residential Food Waste Agricultural by-Products Brewery and Distillery Waste Other Sources

Market Analysis by Ingredient Type Fruits and Vegetables Grains and Cereals Dairy and Eggs Meat and Poultry Other Ingredient Types

Market Analysis by End Use Food and Beverages Animal Feed and Pet Food Personal Care Products Household Products Other End-Uses Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Competitive Landscape

Driving Business Growth through Innovative Product Development and Diversification

Aligning Business Strategies with Sustainability Trends to Enhance Brand Credibility and Market Appeal

Strategic Analysis

Company Profiles

Diana's Bananas

Matriark Foods

OISIX RA Daichi

Renewal Mill

Rubies in the Rubble

SuperFrau

The Spare Food Co.

The Spend Goods Co.

Toast

TREASURE8 (NUTRI8)

Upcycled Foods Inc

