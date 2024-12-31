Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Report 2024: An $11.4 Billion Industry by 2032, Virtualization and Digital Services Surge Drives Need for Sophisticated DCIM Platforms

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Report by Solution Type, Data Center Size, Vertical, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market size reached US$ 3.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 11.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.32% during 2023-2032.



The growing virtualization of data centers has increased the risks of cyber threats and security breaches. Consequently, several organizations are adopting DCIM solutions to address these vulnerabilities. Moreover, the next-generation DCIM solutions are gaining widespread adoption as they are hosted on the cloud and utilize artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies. They also offer innovative features, such as scalability, faster deployment, zero-configuration analytics, data sharing and collaboration, and reduced downtime and maintenance costs.





Furthermore, rapid digitization, the growing e-commerce sector and the growing integration of advanced technologies in medical devices and autonomous vehicles are some of the other factors positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and consequent lockdowns imposed by governments of various countries, there is a rise in the usage of digital services in telemedicine, e-learning,

Over the Top (OTT) platforms and remote working models of various organizations. This, in turn, is escalating the demand for DCIM solutions to manage increased network traffic and data usage.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., International Business Machines Corporation, Modius Inc., Nlyte Software Limited, Panduit Corporation, Raritan Inc. (Legrand), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AktiengesellschaftAG and Vertiv Group Corp.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $11.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Global





