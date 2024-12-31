North America Pet Funeral Services Market Analysis Report 2024-2031

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Pet Funeral Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Pet Type, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2024 - 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American Pet Funeral Services Market is expected to witness market growth of 10.6% CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2031.



The US market dominated the North America Pet Funeral Services Market by Country in 2023, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market to 2031, achieving a market value of $892.9 million by 2031. The Canadian market is exhibiting a CAGR of 13% during 2024-2031. Additionally, the Mexican market is set to experience a CAGR of 12% during 2024-2031.



The market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, driven by the increasing humanization of pets and the deep emotional bonds between pet owners and their animals. As pets become integral family members, the demand for dignified end-of-life services has risen, expanding and diversifying the pet funeral services industry.





Cremation is one of the most commonly chosen pet funeral services. It offers pet owners a way to keep their pet's remains close, whether through urns, keepsakes, or jewelry. Cremation can be carried out individually, ensuring that the pet's ashes are returned to the owner or communally, where multiple pets are cremated together. Recognizing the profound grief that can accompany the loss of a pet, many pet funeral service providers offer grief support and counselling. These services can be individual or group sessions, often facilitated by professionals trained in pet loss and grief.



The rise of pet cemeteries and memorialization services in the U.S. is a direct reflection of the demand for pet funeral services. Pet cemeteries such as "Pets Rest in Peace" in Illinois and "The Forever Loved Pet Memorial Park" in Texas offer comprehensive services, including burial plots, headstones, and personalized memorial services. These cemeteries not only provide a final resting place for pets but also support pet owners in honouring their pets' lives with dignity. As pet owners become more invested in their pets' legacy, they are increasingly turning to these specialized services to commemorate their pets' memory in meaningful ways.



Another significant factor driving the growth of the pet funeral services market in the U.S. is the cultural shift toward acknowledging the emotional toll of pet loss. In recent years, there has been growing recognition of the grief associated with losing a pet, which has led to the development of grief counselling and support services.

Companies like "The Pet Loss Support Page" offer resources for grieving pet owners, and many pet funeral service providers are now incorporating grief support into their offerings. This focus on emotional well-being ensures that pet owners receive the necessary psychological support, which, in turn, enhances the appeal and demand for these services. Thus, due to the above factors the market is driving the growth of the market.



Key Companies Profiled

CVS Group

Pet Heaven Funeral Home

Paws, Whiskers, and Wags

Sarasota Pet Crematory

Okanagan Pet Cremation

Precious Pet Cemetery

Dignity Pet Crematorium

Gateway Services Inc.

Pets At Peace

Companah Pet Cremation and Aftercare

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market at a Glance

2.1 Key Highlights



Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

3.3 Porter Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 4. North America Pet Funeral Services Market by Type

4.1 North America Burial Market by Country

4.2 North America Cremation Market by Country

4.3 North America Pet Funeral Services Market by Cremation Type

4.3.1 North America Communal Cremation Market by Country

4.3.2 North America Private Cremation Market by Country

4.3.3 North America Partitioned Cremation Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Pet Funeral Services Market by Pet Type

5.1 North America Cats Market by Country

5.2 North America Dogs Market by Country

5.3 North America Other Pet Type Market by Country



Chapter 6. North America Pet Funeral Services Market by Country

6.1 US Pet Funeral Services Market

6.2 Canada Pet Funeral Services Market

6.3 Mexico Pet Funeral Services Market

6.4 Rest of North America Pet Funeral Services Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

