Artificial Intelligence in Film and TV - AI is Transforming Media Production, Specialist Vendors are Key to AI Integration in Film and TV

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Film and TV (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



For decades, AI was the domain of university and corporate R&D labs. Recent progress in machine learning (ML) on the back of improved algorithms (e.g., Google's AlphaGo, OpenAI's GPT-3) and increasing computing power have enabled AI to solve real-life problems. The total AI market is forecast to be worth $1 trillion by 2030, up from $103 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate of 39%. In the coming decade, the country that emerges on top in AI will lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



Specialist vendors are key to AI integration in film and TV

The abundance of intricate, process-driven workflows in film and TV production demands both time and resources. With rising costs and shrinking budgets, incumbents must partner with the array of specialist AI vendors that have emerged in the sector over the last 10 years to accelerate AI integration cost-effectively. These companies focus on using AI to increase the efficiency of specific processes such as filming, script analysis, casting, location scouting, budgeting, video editing, and visual effects. This will subsequently shorten production times and reduce costs.



TV broadcasters are falling behind in AI adoption

The adoption of AI in TV broadcasting is low compared to that of subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) services. TV broadcasting companies currently use AI for basic functionalities like speech-to-text and data analysis to enhance the viewer experience. As AI is becoming increasingly consumer-facing following the release of ChatGPT, these companies must start integrating newer AI creation capabilities into user interfaces to compete with streaming platforms. Many broadcasters have identified streaming as the natural avenue for AI integration and have instead adopted AI more broadly upon the launch of their online counterparts. Broadcasting companies must ensure that these capabilities also extend to their traditional TV broadcasting efforts



Film and TV companies are investing in AI to enhance productivity, efficiency and quality. The impact of AI in film and TV is already significant and will only grow in the coming years.



Key Highlights

AI plays a crucial role in enhancing efficiency, quality, and graphical capability across the film and TV value chain. Both AI creation and AI decision-making should be explored at every step of the film and TV value chain. Film and TV companies are constantly under pressure to make pivotal decisions that directly impact their revenue. AI can help alleviate this burden by providing data-driven insights into what will generate the most revenue and promote efficiency.

Creation is a subject that has split the film and TV sector, with some companies embracing it across the value chain and others taking a hardline stance against it. However, creation has the potential to augment the film making process through the generation of new content for processes like ideation, storyboarding, script editing, marketing, and end-user engagement, and should therefore be a key investment focus. Human-AI interaction is mostly relevant to the film and TV sector through computer vision, and so should be invested in for production, post-production, and distribution & exhibition. For example, computer vision algorithms can analyze footage both during and after filming, helping filmmakers create higher-quality productions. Computer vision can also be used to ensure quality control after a film is distributed to end-users. Motion is only relevant for the production stage of the film and TV value chain through the use of robotic camera systems that can automate shooting sequences. All other stages of the media chain should ignore motion capabilities.

Report Scope

This report provides an overview of the AI theme and how it will impact the film & TV sector.

The report predicts how AI in film and TV will evolve, including the key challenges it will solve.

It includes selected case studies highlighting who is innovating in film and TV using AI.

The report also includes a comprehensive data analysis, including market size and growth forecasts for AI.

Reasons to Buy

The thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors.

This report is essential for senior executives at film and TV companies to understand the critical benefits from integrating AI technology into their operations. Film and TV companies that fail to implement AI solutions will fall behind.

In addition, the report identifies the leading AI adopters in film and TV, as well as specialist film and TV vendors in this space.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Value Chain

Impact Assessment

Case Studies

Market Size and Growth Forecasts

AI Timeline

Signals

Companies

Sector Scorecard

Glossary

Company Coverage:

Amazon

BBC

Bilibili

Comcast

Deepdub

Descript

iQiyi

Metaphysic.ai

Netflix

Papercup

ProSiebenSat.1

Quantcast

Respeecher

Runway

TF1

Walt Disney

Warner Bros. Discovery

Wonder Dynamics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iocdg9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.