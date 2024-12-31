Health and Fitness Club Market Report 2024, Featuring Profiles of Equinox Holdings, 24 Hour Fitness Inc, Life Time Fitness Inc, LA Fitness and Anytime Fitness LLC

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Health and Fitness Club Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The health and fitness club market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $92.9 billion in 2023 to $101.46 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The increase observed in the historic period can be linked to job corporatization, the rise in apartments offering amenities, rapid urban growth, government initiatives encouraging physical fitness, and the growing popularity of group fitness classes.



The health and fitness club market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $144.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The projected growth during the forecast period is due to a shift towards preventive healthcare, the expansion of fitness franchises, the rise of personalized fitness programs and training plans, the adoption of corporate wellness initiatives, and a focus on community building. Key trends expected during the forecast period include virtual classes, sustainability efforts, the use of artificial intelligence for tailored workout recommendations, the adoption of smart gym equipment, and the proliferation of health and fitness apps.





The increasing prevalence of obesity is anticipated to drive the growth of the health and fitness club market. Obesity, characterized by excessive body fat accumulation, can lead to various health issues such as diabetes, heart disease, and joint problems. This rise in obesity is due to factors such as sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary choices, and high consumption of calorie-dense, processed foods. Health and fitness clubs help combat obesity by offering structured exercise programs, fitness equipment, and professional guidance. These services promote regular physical activity and healthier habits, contributing to weight loss and overall improved health. For instance, the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities reported in May 2023 that approximately 25.9% of adults aged 18 and older in England were obese from 2021 to 2022, up from 25.2% in the previous year. As a result, the rising obesity rates are fueling the growth of the health and fitness club market.



Leading companies in the health and fitness club sector are focusing on developing advanced digital fitness solutions, such as personalized coaching apps, to enhance their market position and attract more clients. These apps provide customized fitness guidance and recommendations based on individual user data and goals, including tailored workout plans. For example, in April 2023, Anytime Fitness, a US-based health and fitness club, launched AF SmartCoaching technology and the AF App. This platform offers 24/7 personalized fitness, nutrition, and recovery coaching, accessible from anywhere. The AF SmartCoaching technology enables Anytime Fitness coaches to create customized health and fitness plans using real-time data, tracking activity and performance, and adjusting plans based on progress through predictive analytics.



Major companies operating in the health and fitness club market are Equinox Holdings Inc., 24 Hour Fitness Inc., Life Time Fitness Inc., LA Fitness, Anytime Fitness LLC, Gold's Gym International Inc., New York Sports Clubs (NYSC), Planet Fitness, Virgin Active Ltd., InShape Health Clubs LLC, David Lloyd Clubs, Barry's Bootcamp, Crunch Fitness, The Bay Club Company, PureGym, SoulCycle, Snap Fitness, F45 Training, Self Esteem Brand, YMCA Canada, Genesis Health Clubs, Town Sports International, Club Pilates Franchise LLC, Bally's Total Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness.



This report focuses on health and fitness club market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:

By Facility: Aerobic Classes; Yoga Classes; Swimming Pool; Gym Equipment; Other Facilities

By Membership Type: Monthly; Annually

By Trainer Type: Personal Training; Group Training; Self-Training

By End User: Men; Women

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $101.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $144.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Health and Fitness Club Market Characteristics



3. Health and Fitness Club Market Trends and Strategies



4. Health and Fitness Club Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Global Health and Fitness Club Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Health and Fitness Club Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2. Global Health and Fitness Club Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Health and Fitness Club Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Health and Fitness Club Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Health and Fitness Club Market, Segmentation by Facility, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Aerobic Classes

Yoga Classes

Swimming Pool

Gym Equipment

Other Facilities

6.2. Global Health and Fitness Club Market, Segmentation by Membership Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Monthly

Annually

6.3. Global Health and Fitness Club Market, Segmentation by Trainer Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Personal Training

Group Training

Self-Training

6.4. Global Health and Fitness Club Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Men

Women

7. Health and Fitness Club Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Health and Fitness Club Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Health and Fitness Club Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



8-29. Country Analysis Health and Fitness Club Market



30. Health and Fitness Club Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Health and Fitness Club Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Health and Fitness Club Market Company Profiles

Equinox Holdings Inc.

24 Hour Fitness Inc.

Life Time Fitness Inc.

LA Fitness

Anytime Fitness

31. Health and Fitness Club Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Gold's Gym International Inc.

New York Sports Clubs (NYSC)

Planet Fitness

Virgin Active Ltd.

InShape Health Clubs LLC

David Lloyd Clubs

Barry's Bootcamp

Crunch Fitness

The Bay Club Company

PureGym

SoulCycle

Snap Fitness

F45 Training

Self Esteem Brand

YMCA Canada





32. Global Health and Fitness Club Market Competitive Benchmarking



33. Global Health and Fitness Club Market Competitive Dashboard



34. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Health and Fitness Club Market



35. Health and Fitness Club Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

35.1 Health and Fitness Club Market in 2028 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Health and Fitness Club Market in 2028 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Health and Fitness Club Market in 2028 - Growth Strategies



