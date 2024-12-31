Global Market for Advanced Bio-based and Sustainable Materials 2025-2035: Current Market Size is Estimated at Over $100 Billion and Growing at 10-15% Annually

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Advanced Bio-based and Sustainable Materials 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for advanced bio-based and sustainable materials is experiencing rapid growth driven by increasing environmental concerns, regulatory pressure for sustainable solutions, and growing consumer demand for eco-friendly products. These materials are being developed to replace petroleum-based and other non-sustainable materials across multiple industries while offering improved environmental performance and circularity.
Key drivers include:
- Push to reduce carbon emissions and environmental impact
- Government regulations promoting sustainable materials
- Corporate sustainability commitments
- Consumer preference for eco-friendly products
- Need for alternatives to petroleum-based materials
- Advancement in production technologies
- Investment in bio-based manufacturing
The market encompasses multiple material categories including bio-based chemicals, polymers, composites, and advanced materials for construction, packaging, textiles, and electronics applications. Current market size is estimated at over $100 billion and growing at 10-15% annually, with bio-based polymers and sustainable packaging representing the largest segments.
Significant opportunities exist in:
- Drop-in replacements for petroleum-based chemicals
- Novel bio-based polymers with enhanced properties
- Natural fiber composites for automotive and construction
- Sustainable building materials and green steel
- Bio-based packaging solutions
- Next-generation sustainable textiles
- Electronics from renewable materials
The outlook remains highly positive as technologies mature and costs decrease. Growth is expected to accelerate as manufacturers increase adoption of sustainable materials to meet environmental goals and consumer demands. Asia Pacific represents the fastest growing market, while Europe leads in technology development and adoption.
This report provides detailed market data and analysis of the rapidly growing advanced bio-based and sustainable materials market, covering bio-based chemicals, polymers, composites, construction materials, packaging, textiles, adhesives, and electronics applications. The report includes granular 10-year forecasts, competitive analysis of over 1,000 companies, and in-depth assessment of technologies, manufacturing processes, and end-use markets.
Key Report Features:
- Comprehensive analysis of bio-based chemicals and intermediates including starch, glucose, lignin, and plant-based feedstocks
- Detailed market sizing and forecasts for bio-based polymers and plastics including PLA, PHA, bio-PE, bio-PET
- Assessment of natural fiber composites and wood composites market opportunities
- Analysis of sustainable construction materials including bio-concrete, green steel, and thermal materials
- Deep dive into bio-based packaging applications and markets
- Coverage of sustainable textiles and bio-based leather alternatives
- Evaluation of bio-based adhesives, coatings and electronic materials
- Company profiles of over 1,000 companies developing advanced sustainable materials.
Detailed Coverage Includes:
- Raw material sourcing and feedstock analysis
- Production processes and manufacturing methods
- Material properties and performance characteristics
- End-use applications and market opportunities
- Competitive landscape and company strategies
- Technology roadmaps and future outlook
- Regional market analysis
- Regulatory considerations
- Sustainability metrics and environmental impact
A selection of companies profiled include:
- ADBioplastics
- AlgiKnit
- Allbirds Materials
- Ananas Anam
- Anellotech
- Avantium
- Basilisk
- BASF
- Blue Planet
- Bluepha
- Bolt Threads
- Borealis
- Braskem
- Carbios
- CarbonCure
- Cargill
- Cathay Biotech
- CJ Biomaterials
- Danimer Scientific
- DuPont
- Ecologic Brands
- Ecovative
- FlexSea
- Futamura
- Genomatica
- GRECO
- Helian Polymers BV
- Huitong Biomaterials
- Interface
- Kaneka
- Kingfa Science and Technology
- Lactips
- Loliware
- MarinaTex
- Modern Meadow
- Mogu
- Mushroom Packaging
- MycoWorks
- Natural Fiber Welding
- NatureWorks
- Newlight Technologies
- Notpla
- Novamont
- Novozymes
- Orange Fiber
- Origin Materials
- Ourobio
- Paptic
- Plantic Technologies
- PlantSea
- Prometheus Materials
- Roquette
- RWDC Industries
- Solidia Technologies
- Spinnova
- Succinity
- Sulapac
- Sulzer
- TerraVerdae Bioworks
- Tipa Corp
- Total Corbion
- TotalEnergies Corbion
- Trinseo
- UPM
- Vitrolabs
- Wear Once
- Xampla
- Yield10 Bioscience
- Zoa BioFabrics
The report segments the market by:
- Material Type:
- Bio-based chemicals and intermediates
- Bio-based polymers and plastics
- Natural fiber composites
- Sustainable construction materials
- Bio-based packaging
- Sustainable textiles
- Bio-based adhesives and coatings
- Sustainable electronics
- End-Use Markets:
- Packaging
- Construction
- Automotive
- Textiles & Apparel
- Electronics
- Consumer Products
- Industrial Applications
Key Topics Covered:
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 INTRODUCTION
3 BIOBASED CHEMICALS AND INTERMEDIATES
3.1 Biorefineries
3.2 Bio-Based Feedstock and Land Use
3.3 Plant-Based
3.4 Waste
3.5 Microbial & Mineral Sources
3.6 Gaseous
3.7 Company Profiles (128 company profiles)
4 BIOBASED POLYMERS AND PLASTICS
4.1 Overview
4.2 Biodegradable and compostable plastics
4.2.1 Biodegradability
4.2.2 Compostability
4.3 Types
4.4 Key market players
4.5 Synthetic biobased polymers
4.6 Natural biobased polymers
4.7 Bio-rubber
4.8 Bio-plastic from residues
4.9 Production by region
4.10 End use markets
4.11 Lignin
4.12 Company profiles (526 company profiles)
5 NATURAL FIBER PLASTICS AND COMPOSITES
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Types of natural fibers in plastic composites
5.3 Processing and Treatment of Natural Fibers
5.4 Interface and Compatibility of Natural Fibers with Plastic Matrices
5.5 Manufacturing processes
5.6 Global market for natural fibers
5.7 Wood composites
5.8 Competitive landscape
5.9 Future outlook
5.10 Revenues
5.11 Company profiles (67 company profiles)
6 SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS
6.1 Market overview
6.2 Global revenues
6.3 Types of sustainable construction materials
6.4 Carbon capture and utilization
6.5 Green steel
6.6 Markets and applications
6.7 Company profiles (144 company profiles)
7 BIOBASED PACKAGING MATERIALS
7.1 Market overview
7.2 Materials
7.3 Synthetic bio-based packaging materials
7.4 Natural bio-based packaging materials
7.5 Applications
7.6 Biobased films and coatings in packaging
7.7 Carbon capture derived materials for packaging
7.8 Global biobased packaging markets
7.9 Company profiles (207 company profiles)
8 SUSTAINABLE TEXTILES AND APPAREL
8.1 Types of bio-based fibres
8.2 Bio-based synthetics
8.3 Recyclability of bio-based fibres
8.4 Lyocell
8.5 Bacterial cellulose
8.6 Algae textiles
8.7 Bio-based leather
8.8 Markets
8.9 Global market revenues
8.10 Company profiles (67 company profiles)
9 BIOBASED COATINGS AND RESINS
9.1 Drop-in replacements
9.2 Bio-based resins
9.3 Reducing carbon footprint in industrial and protective coatings
9.4 Market drivers
9.5 Challenges using bio-based coatings
9.6 Types
9.7 Company profiles (168 company profiles)
10 BIOFUELS
10.1 Comparison to fossil fuels
10.2 Role in the circular economy
10.3 Market drivers
10.4 Market challenges
10.5 Liquid biofuels market
10.6 The global biofuels market
10.7 SWOT analysis: Biofuels market
10.8 Comparison of biofuel costs 2023, by type
10.9 Types
10.10 Feedstocks
10.11 Hydrocarbon biofuels
10.12 Alcohol fuels
10.13 Biomass-based Gas
10.14 Chemical recycling for biofuels
10.15 Electrofuels (E-fuels, power-to-gas/liquids/fuels)
10.16 Algae-derived biofuels
10.17 Green Ammonia
10.18 Biofuels from carbon capture
10.19 Bio-oils (pyrolysis oils)
10.20 Refuse Derived Fuels (RDF)
10.21 Company profiles (211 company profiles)
11 SUSTAINABLE ELECTRONICS
11.1 Overview
11.2 Green electronics manufacturing
11.3 Global market
11.4 Company profiles (45 company profiles)
12 BIOBASED ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS
12.1 Overview
12.2 Types
12.3 Global revenues
12.4 Company profiles (15 company profiles)
