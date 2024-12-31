Making Cancer Drugs Safer: CellMosaic CEO to Host Live Investment Webinar

Woburn, MA, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CellMosaic CEO Dr. Yumei Huang will host a live presentation and Q&A on January 7 at 2:00 PM EST to discuss how the company's breakthrough technology is making cancer treatment safer and more effective. The webinar coincides with CellMosaic's current fundraising round on StartEngine.

CellMosaic has developed technology that helps cancer drugs target only cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue. The company's patented AqT platform solves a critical problem in cancer treatment: many targeted cancer drugs clump together in the bloodstream, causing harmful side effects. By preventing this clumping, CellMosaic's technology could help make these powerful treatments available to more patients.

CellMosaic aims to make targeted cancer therapy the standard of care rather than a last resort. The company's AqT technology helps deliver cancer drugs directly to tumors while protecting healthy cells. This approach could dramatically reduce the side effects that currently limit these treatments to late-stage cancer patients.

The global market for targeted cancer drugs (antibody-drug conjugates or ADCs) is projected to reach $40B by 2029.

"Having worked with over 500 research organizations worldwide, we've seen firsthand how delivery challenges limit promising treatments,” says Dr. Huang. “We believe our technology could help solve this fundamental problem, potentially making powerful cancer drugs available to patients much earlier in their treatment journey."

The webinar will include:

Technology overview and patent strategy

Discussion of market opportunity and growth strategy

Overview of current partnerships with leading research institutions

Plans for expanding into new therapeutic areas

Interactive Q&A session

Dr. Huang brings over 25 years of expertise in chemistry and biology to CellMosaic, which she founded in 2008 with a vision for improving drug delivery. As a serial entrepreneur and technology innovator, she has led the development of over 220 proprietary bioconjugation processes and secured 12 patents. Her Ph.D. in Bioorganic Chemistry from Case Western Reserve University, postdoctoral research in biology from MIT, and deep expertise in drug development have helped grow CellMosaic from an initial concept to generating over $6.9 in revenue.

To register for the webinar, visit https://dnagency.lpages.co/cellmosaic-making-cancer-drugs-safer-meet-the-ceo-behind-the-breakthrough/

To learn more about investing in CellMosaic, visit https://www.startengine.com/offering/cellmosaic

This Reg CF offering is made available through StartEngine Primary LLC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment.

