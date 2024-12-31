Global Debut: Thunderobot Unveils the Pinnacle of eSports Equipment at CES 2025

New York, NY, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunderobot, a beacon of Chinese eSports hardware equipment, today announced its debut at CES 2025 (Thunderobot Booth #14641, Central Hall), the world's largest consumer electronics show. This historic moment not only signifies a pivotal step in Thunderobot's internationalization strategy but also demonstrates the company's strength and determination on a global stage.

As CES 2025 approaches, Thunderobot, one of NVIDIA's key partners, will shine at this globally watched technology event.

Thunderobot's new flagship ZERO series and several brand-new gaming laptops with new molds will be unveiled at CES. These new products will be based on NVIDIA's cutting-edge technology, achieving a comprehensive release of performance. In terms of CPU, the new generation of laptops will adopt the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors and AMD's latest Zen 5 architecture-based Ryzen 9000 series. In addition, these laptops are graced with industry-leading screens such as Thunderobot's Hummingbird Eyesafe Display and brand-new cooling technologies. These new gaming laptops represent Thunderobot's latest advancements in high-performance gaming hardware and its commitment to technological trends and continuous innovation. Furthermore, Thunderobot will display a range of eSports monitors, desktops, and peripherals, demonstrating its scale and competitiveness across all scenarios and categories of eSports ecosystems.

Concurrently, Thunderobot will announce its entry into the new realm of smart glasses at CES, with the first release involving three products based on diverse technological principles. Smart glasses are designed to achieve intelligent human-computer interaction by providing users with real-time information and augmented reality experiences, thereby establishing the new trend of intelligent living. This strategic international debut underscores Thunderobot's bold attempts in category breakthrough and its forward-thinking in future market layout.

Thunderobot's presence at CES 2025 marks not only the global debut of its hardware equipment but also an important milestone in the brand's internationalization. Thunderobot is committed to becoming a preeminent brand in Chinese eSports hardware equipment, providing global eSports enthusiasts with top-tier performance and high-quality hardware equipment. Through its strategic global outreach, Thunderobot is gradually winning the trust and support of users worldwide.



