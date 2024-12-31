Bety.com Introduces a New Era of Casino Gaming with Web3 Innovations and Exclusive Perks

Paranaque City, Philippines, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bety.com , the first decentralized casino to enter the Web3 scene, continues to lead the revolution in the online casino industry. The platform has been at the forefront of innovation in blockchain-based casinos since its inception. As part of its ongoing development, the team reveals an enhanced offer proving why crypto casinos outrank traditional casinos in terms of user experience and perks.

Decentralized, Fair & Rewarding: An Unmatched Offer of New Crypto Games

Bety.com stands out as one of the most versatile crypto casinos in the Web3 landscape. As one of the pioneers in blockchain casinos, Bety.com built a solid reputation for gaming diversity and unequaled entertainment. The platform offers a wide selection of classic casino table games, including poker, blackjack, baccarat, craps, roulette, and more. A rich collection of slots, live casino games, Bingo, and game shows round off a unique and engaging offer.

Bety.com hosts 10,000+ games from reputable developers, including PGSoft, Evolution Gaming, Evoplay, Yggdrasil, Red Tiger, EG Games, and many more. These games are available in its casino and sportsbook. They are constantly updated to incorporate the latest industry trends and technological breakthroughs.

Here is some selections of the games Bety.com offers

Slots: With over 3,000 online slots, Bety.com offers something for every player. Explore classic three-reel slots or dive into the latest video slots packed with bonus features and the chance to win big.

Live Casino Games: Experience the thrill of a real casino from home with bety.com's vast variety of live dealer games. Play Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, Gonzo's Quest and more, streamed live with professional dealers.

Sportsbook: Bety.com offers a comprehensive betting platform covering a wide range of sports and esports. Traditional sports like soccer, basketball, and tennis are featured alongside niche options such as darts, snooker, and volleyball. Esports enthusiasts can wager on over 300 events across multiple popular games, including League of Legends and Dota 2. The platform also supports live betting, enabling users to place bets in real-time for a dynamic and engaging experience.

Introducing Original Bety.com Casino Games

One of the most visited sections at Bety.com is the “Originals” casino gaming page. This part hosts several in-house games with exciting gameplay and appealing RTP rates. Bety.com features its own versions of Plinko, Wheel, Keno, Limbo, Dice, Mines, Coinflip, and more. All of them have a remarkable 98% RTP, inviting players to indulge in their favorite casino games with a Bety.com twist.

Many crypto enthusiasts choose Bety.com for its standout selection of hash games, including Hash Banker Player, Hash Bull, 3-Min Bull, 1-Min Banker Player, and more. These blockchain casino games are an upgrade of traditional casino games, allowing players to predict hash intervals with numerous betting options.

Lastly, Bety.com provides a generous offer of crypto up-down casino games. These exciting games allow players to have substantially high leverage levels of up to 1,000x, generating the opportunity for high returns.

Why Players Choose Crypto Casinos Over Traditional Platforms

The advent of blockchain technology has changed the outlook for numerous industries, including the online betting sector. For decades, traditional online casinos had no competition and, thus, failed to evolve and meet the increasing demands for a better user experience.

As one of the first blockchain casinos, Bety.com saw how it can play a game-changing role in an industry hungry for innovation. The platform rose to the challenge, improving every aspect of the online casino gaming experience. Moreover, it developed its own original games, increased betting options, and boosted transparency and trust. Its probably fair game mechanics established one of the highest standards for fairness in the industry.

Meanwhile, traditional online casinos face the same challenges they did years ago. These platforms are famous for slow payouts, high deposits and withdrawal fees, and improvable game fairness and outcomes. More importantly, traditional casinos can take between 3 and 7 days to process withdrawals, depending on the user’s choice.

On the other hand, Bety.com processes payouts in only a few minutes, sometimes instantly, depending on the blockchain network's congestion. It also facilitates instant Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals. Players can verify the fairness of each game on the platform's dedicated verification page, using both server-side and client-side seeds and the cryptographic nonce.

Reshaping the Casino Gaming Industry’s Future

Bety.com allows crypto enthusiasts to play in complete anonymity and privacy. The platform guarantees equal winning odds for all players. It also supports quick deposits and withdrawals, provable fair game odds and outcomes, an exclusive VIP program, and high-quality, 24/7 customer support.

The platform’s rich selection of original, in-house game productions and games from prestigious developers caters to high-end players. The appealing offer of betting options and high-leverage opportunities confirm why thousands of expert players visit it daily.

Ultimately, Bety.com aims to reshape the casino gaming industry through maximum fairness, optimal security, and highly entertaining gaming options. To this end, it combines the best developments in casino gaming with a unique, user-centric approach to deliver a standout playing experience.

About Bety.com

Bety.com is the first decentralized crypto casino offering blockchain-based casino games and a versatile sportsbook. The platform employs cutting-edge technology to provide knowledgeable and responsible players a safe, secure, and rewarding gaming experience. Users benefit from numerous perks, including frequent promotions, cashback options, and bonuses.

Bety.com is owned and operated by 12 Stars International Gaming Solutions Limited, a company established in Seychelles. The website is also licensed and regulated by the Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, Union of Comoros.

You can visit Bety.com at its official website or follow the platform’s latest developments on its dedicated social media channels: X (Twitter) | Telegram | Discord | Facebook |

