Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against Sezzle Inc. on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Sezzle Inc. (“Sezzle” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SEZL). The investigation concerns whether Sezzle and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On December 18, Hindenburg Research LLC published a report titled “Sezzle: A Failing ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Platform Playing Short Term Tricks As Insiders Cash Out Via Stock Sales And Margin Loans.” The report alleges that Sezzle relies on a high-interest line of credit to fund risky loans for borrowers with poor credit who cannot access traditional financing options like credit cards. Hindenburg also highlights a significant decline in Sezzle’s active merchant partnerships and a 20% drop in its customer base since 2021, raising serious doubts about the Company’s long-term growth prospects. Furthermore, the report points to insider activity as evidence of potential issues, noting that insiders sold $71 million worth of stock this year, including a major early investor who reduced their stake by 87%.

On this news, the price of Sezzle shares declined by $73.01 per share, or approximately 23.2%, from $315.18 per share on December 17, 2024, to close at $242.17 per share on December 18, 2024.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

