Alchera X’s Michael Plaksin Recognized as a Visionary CEO in the Annual C-Suite Magazine by L.A. Times

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchera X (AX) has had a wonderful year and several achievements over the course of 2024. They proudly announce that their President and CEO, Michael Plaksin, has been selected earlier this year as a Visionary in the prestigious C-Suite Magazine produced by the L.A. Times B2B Publishing division. This annual publication celebrates top CEOs across Southern California, spotlighting transformative leaders who drive innovation and success in their industries.

The C-Suite Magazine, now in its fourth year, highlights individuals making impactful changes and leading some of the region's most successful organizations. The publication highlights top CEOs in Southern California who are spearheading successful organizations. In the 2024 edition, Plaksin’s exceptional leadership at AX is prominently featured focusing on meaningful technological expansion within the areas of robotics, hospitality and other channels of product distribution using Artificial Intelligence.

Under CEO Michael Plaksin’s guidance, the company has become a leader in AI SaaS innovation, redefining visual and facial recognition technology for critical applications across industries.

Notable achievements under Plaksin’s leadership include:

Revolutionizing AI SaaS Solutions : Partnering with the California Governor’s Office to deploy AI-powered solutions for visual recognition across industries.

: Partnering with the California Governor’s Office to deploy AI-powered solutions for visual recognition across industries. Global Strategic Collaborations : Establishing partnerships with industry leaders to integrate Alchera X’s advanced AI technology and boosting brand recognition.

: Establishing partnerships with industry leaders to integrate Alchera X’s advanced AI technology and boosting brand recognition. Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation: Showcasing Alchera X’s cutting-edge solutions at international sustainability forums and positioning the company as a global leader in emerging technologies.



“It’s an honor to be included in the LA Times C-Suite Magazine alongside such distinguished leaders,” said Michael Plaksin. “This recognition underscores the hard work and dedication of the entire AX team in harnessing the power of AI to solve complex challenges and create a sustainable path forward, working on Visual and Facial Recognition AI SaaS development with our current and future partners.”

This year’s C-Suite Magazine also introduces curated lists of top accounting and business consulting firms in Los Angeles and Orange Counties and features a recap of the 2024 CFO Forum & Leadership Awards, showcasing discussions on innovation and talent retention.

Alchera X extends its heartfelt congratulations to Michael Plaksin for this well-deserved recognition. His visionary leadership continues to inspire and drive the organization’s mission to leverage technology for transformative change.

About LA Times

The Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing division is a leading platform that celebrates outstanding business leaders and organizations across Southern California. Through its various publications and events, it shines a spotlight on those who are shaping industries and communities with innovation, leadership, and vision.

About AX

Founded in 2016, AX is an artificial intelligence Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that has developed award-winning proprietary technology in the areas of facial and visual artificial intelligence (AI) including facial recognition, augmented reality, and more. AX develops and distributes innovative products that enhance safety and security across various industries worldwide.

AX utilizes AI to provide facial and visual recognition in real time on a 24/7/365 basis. Our technology seamlessly integrates into existing camera/monitor systems. We offer the most informative, effective, and supportive user interface system in the market today. Our AI has been used on over 1,000 cameras throughout the Western United States and is considered to be the de facto standard in AI.



